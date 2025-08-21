Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Transformation Receives Rave Reviews
The Oregon Ducks lost a lot of talent along the offensive line from their dominant 2024 team. Oregon's star offensive tackle, Josh Conerly Jr. was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Fellow tackle Ajani Cornelius was taken in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Ducks also lost veteran guard Marcus Harper II to graduation.
However, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks retained arguably one of the best centers in the country in Iapani Laloulu. The junior center is one of the best draft-eligible prospects at his position and is expected to be a leader for Oregon's offense.
Iapani Laloulu, Best Center In College Football?
Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein praised Laloulu during a media availability session earlier in fall camp.
"Poncho is great...since the moment he stepped on campus, he's just been a shining light. I mean, you hear him on the sideline when he's not in, when the other groups are going, he's constantly cheering on his teammates, constantly investing in others, talking to people on the sidelines, picking people up. He's got a great voice in our offensive room when we go unit meetings," Stein said.
Laloulu returns to Oregon as one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the Big Ten, and he's only a junior. He played in all 14 games and made one start during his true freshman season in 2024. The Hawaii native started in all 14 games during his sophomore season last year.
His veteran leadership is something that has stood out to Stein as the Ducks began to wrap up fall camp. With the Ducks expected to start three transfers along the offensive line, Laloulu has been someone to look up to for the newcomers on offense. The transformation is receiving rave reviews.
"So he's just, he's one of the vets. He's the only returning starter on our offense. He does help the quarterbacks out a lot in terms of at the line of scrimmage, procedure, Cadence, maybe specific run checks or pass protection, you know, checks as well. So I'm really, really fortunate and glad he's on our team and he's one of the main glue pieces to us as an entire program," Stein said.
Laloulu will be at the forefront of what is expected to be one of the best offensive lines in the country.
Oregon's Transfer Offensive Linemen
The three transfers the Ducks brought in were among highest rated offensive line transfers according to 247Sports rankings.
Offensive tackle Isaiah World was ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 2 player in the transfer portal. He will alleviate the loss of Conerly and Cornelius on the bookend of the offensive line. In addition to World, Oregon brought in offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon. He was ranked as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman and No. 21 player in the portal. Last but not least, Texas State transfer tackle Alex Harkey is poised to dominate for Oregon.