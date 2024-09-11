Oregon Ducks Offensive Line 'Hungry' Amid Struggles, Center Competition
It’s rivalry week in the state of Oregon. Both Oregon and Oregon State enter this highly anticipated September-scheduled game undefeated with varying performances. Reviewing Oregon’s near wins against Idaho and Boise State, one aspect of the Ducks’ offense that’s received quite a bit of criticism is the offensive line.
In a media availability after practice earlier on Tuesday, senior offensive lineman and Eastern Carolina University transfer and senior Nishad Strother spoke to the progress the position group is making leading up to facing the Beavers.
“Everybody in that room is still hungry,” Strother said. “Everybody wants to play, and everybody has that goal to play. So I hope everybody in the room gets a chance. You know, everybody's gonna keep working and keep working hard, and nobody in the room is getting comfortable with their spot. You know, obviously there's a lot of stuff changing. So, you know, just put your best foot forward every day, and then we'll see what happens.”
Speaking of putting your best foot forward, Strother reflected on his performance during the Boise State contest.
“[I] definitely can improve on some things. But, you know, I felt good to be back out there - get some action,” Strother said.
During the second half of the Boise State game, coach Dan Lanning and crew made several personnel switches in the trenches. In fact, the amount of athlete swaps at center was the most during Lanning’s tenure. A seemingly cohesive formation that was tried several times in the second half included Ajani Cornelius at right tackle, Marcus Harper II at right guard, Iapani “Poncho” Lalolou at center, Strother at left guard, and Josh Conerly Jr. at left tackle.
“Probably balance,” Strother said. “You know, I was leaning a little bit in the run game, in the past game. So just fixing my body posture is going to help me out a lot moving forward.”
Strother said he’s more comfortable at left guard due to his time playing that position at ECU. He also expressed that if Terry needed him to play center, Strother would be ready. However, Strother did comment on the way that personnel rotations on the line affected the flow of the offense.
“It keeps you fresh, but, you know, sometimes your rhythm gets thrown off a little bit. But, I mean, there's a positive and a negative to it,” Strother said.
However, during practice, offensive line coach A’lique Terry is continuing to give his athletes reps at each of the positions in the trenches to maximize flexibility. It’s also a tactic to, as Lanning has said, aimed at finding the best guys in each position to play winning football.
“We rotate a lot. Everybody plays with each other, and then we kind of finalize the lineup towards the end of the week, you know. And whoever, whoever's been, been executing the best is going to play,” Strother said.
Speaking of center, the two Ducks commonly slotted in for the position include Charlie Pickard and Lalolou, to varying degrees of success. Lanning said during his post game press conference after the Boise State game, Lanning stated there would still be transitions at center until someone steps up to execute winning football.
“I think they've handled [the competition] well. I mean, you know, both of those guys want what's best for the team, you know. So whoever, whoever's in there, is gonna be there, what's best for the team. And you know, one of them is on the sideline. He's gonna be cheering everybody else on,” Strother said.
Strother said that communication, what appeared to be an issue in the past two games for the Ducks, is improving throughout each practice. This offensive line is fairly fresh to working together, sans Conerly Jr. and Cornelius. Especially in the interior, the loss of starter Jackson Powers-Johnson left a hole for leadership in the trenches. According to Strother, building maturity is a cornerstone for what the line needs to work on.
“I just think we need to, we need to mature a little bit as a whole. Dealing with a new quarterback, and we lost some key pieces on the line last year. So just finding new leaders, figuring out how Dillon wants things, how we're going to move and operate as a group. Now, just some things need to be figured out, but we're definitely heading in the right direction,” Strother said.
Throughout the start of the Ducks’ season, many have expressed their thoughts on the status of the offensive line. A lot of criticism has been lobbed to the trenches, as their performance hasn’t lived up to the hype Oregon amassed over the off season. Strother said that the position group is acknowledging what they need to work on, but not letting critiques sour their mindsets.
“We understand that there are some things we need to improve on, but as far as being frustrated not at all. We know what we're capable of, and so there's no frustration at all,” Strother said.
Focusing more on the game ahead, the East Coast transfer is getting brushed up on Oregon customs. The rivalry game is something Strother is getting a crash course on.
“It's a pretty big deal. I didn't realize that, but I guess this inside-in-state rivalry is a pretty big deal. So, you know, they got the signs up in the facility and all that. So, yeah, yeah, we'll see how it is. I've never been up there either, so I'm excited to play up there,” Strother said.
Though discovering the context behind the rivalry, Strother feels ready to face the Beavers all the same.
“You know, they got some big guys, but they also have some smaller, quick guys as well. So you got to be prepared for everything. You know, ball rushes, finesse moves, all that,” Strother said. “We got the crowd noise going at practice and I'm sure it's not exactly the same but I feel like I'm prepared for it. I'm ready for it.”
