Oregon Ducks Live Score Updates vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks (5-3 overall, 4-1 Big Ten) are on the road against the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2 overall, 4-1 Big Ten) at "The Horseshoe" for the first time since their 35-28 win in 2021.

With the Ducks coming into this game off a 34-26 home game win against the Northwestern Wildcats, and the Buckeyes defending their home turf after their second loss of the season on the road against the USC Trojans, both major Big Ten programs are experiencing unexpected roller coaster seasons (and the loss of both starting quarterbacks).

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) celebrates breaking up a pass play during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and company dominate Oregon's defense? Can junior quarterback Dylan Raiola surpass his ball security issues from previous games in the season against Ohio State's "silver bullet" defense?

There's a lot to look forward to for fans on both sides of the aisle as the Ducks seek to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Below are live updates from the game. The latest updates are at the top.

PREGAME

Oregon Ducks' Injury Report

Out

Jordon Davison, running back

Dante Moore, quarterback

Messiah Hampton, wide receiver

Andrew Olesh, tight end

Aaron Flowers, defensive back

Brayden Platt, linebacker

Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman

Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman

Dave Iuli, offensive lineman

Game Time Decision

Jeremiah McClellan, wide receiver

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan walks on the field in a boot as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State's Injury Report

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Out

Brandon Inniss, wide receiver

Julian Sayin, quarterback

Brock Boyd, wide receiver

Ja'Kobi Jackson, running back

Deshawn Stewart, safety

Eli Lee, linebacker

Jaxon Powell, offensive tackle

Maxence LeBlanc, tight end

Injured Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin arrives with the team prior to the NCAA football game against USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WEATHER REPORT

According to AccuWeather, the Ducks and Buckeyes will play in favorable conditions for this time of year in Columbus, Ohio. The forecast calls for clouds and sun at a 52 degree high in temperature with a five percent chance of rain. Cloud cover will be 70 percent, so expect a gloomy feel at "The Horseshoe."

In terms of wind (a real factor for Oregon during their three missed field goals in the loss to Illinois earlier this season) breezes from the West and Northwest will be at about nine miles per hour. Gusts of 20 miles per hour are also expected, making it a breezy, but likely enjoyable, gameday atmosphere.

UNIFORMS

The Ducks are attempting to carry the momentum of their Halloween win not just in attitude, but also in style with the third-ever rendition of the "Mummy Duck" uniforms featuring black-base mummy bandage undergarments compared to the typical white with "glow-in-the-dark" details. This black and iridescent green-winged helmet also features a "Mummy Duck" face visor, showing the Oregon mascot in his horror movie best.

This uniform choice coincides with a merchandise release from sportswear giant Nike celebrating the meeting of Ohio State and Oregon, highlighting the Ducks' "Mummy Duck" line with a new jacket, t-shirt options, and a Nike Foamposite shoe with "Mummy Duck" detailing.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a first down catch during the second half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

HISTORY

The Buckeyes and Ducks have played each other 12 times since their first meeting in 1957 in Pasadena, California. Since then, the Buckeyes dominated the rivalry, taking ten of those victories (half coming from match-ups in Columbus).

However, Oregon's last visit to "The Horseshoe" in 2021 shocked the nation with quarterback Bo Nix and crew putting up 35-28 as the final score as running back CJ Verdell personally delivered three touchdowns to the house to help the Ducks secure the victory.

The last time Oregon and Ohio State faced each other was in the fateful 2024 College Football Playoff quarterfinal Rose Bowl game, in which a quarterback Dillon Gabriel-led squad fell flat with a final score of 41-21.

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