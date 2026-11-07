Oregon Ducks Live Score Updates vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
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The No. 23 Oregon Ducks (5-3 overall, 4-1 Big Ten) are on the road against the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2 overall, 4-1 Big Ten) at "The Horseshoe" for the first time since their 35-28 win in 2021.
With the Ducks coming into this game off a 34-26 home game win against the Northwestern Wildcats, and the Buckeyes defending their home turf after their second loss of the season on the road against the USC Trojans, both major Big Ten programs are experiencing unexpected roller coaster seasons (and the loss of both starting quarterbacks).
Will Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and company dominate Oregon's defense? Can junior quarterback Dylan Raiola surpass his ball security issues from previous games in the season against Ohio State's "silver bullet" defense?
There's a lot to look forward to for fans on both sides of the aisle as the Ducks seek to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Below are live updates from the game. The latest updates are at the top.
PREGAME
Oregon Ducks' Injury Report
Out
Jordon Davison, running back
Dante Moore, quarterback
Messiah Hampton, wide receiver
Andrew Olesh, tight end
Aaron Flowers, defensive back
Brayden Platt, linebacker
Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman
Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman
Dave Iuli, offensive lineman
Game Time Decision
Jeremiah McClellan, wide receiver
Ohio State's Injury Report
Out
Brandon Inniss, wide receiver
Julian Sayin, quarterback
Brock Boyd, wide receiver
Ja'Kobi Jackson, running back
Deshawn Stewart, safety
Eli Lee, linebacker
Jaxon Powell, offensive tackle
Maxence LeBlanc, tight end
WEATHER REPORT
According to AccuWeather, the Ducks and Buckeyes will play in favorable conditions for this time of year in Columbus, Ohio. The forecast calls for clouds and sun at a 52 degree high in temperature with a five percent chance of rain. Cloud cover will be 70 percent, so expect a gloomy feel at "The Horseshoe."
In terms of wind (a real factor for Oregon during their three missed field goals in the loss to Illinois earlier this season) breezes from the West and Northwest will be at about nine miles per hour. Gusts of 20 miles per hour are also expected, making it a breezy, but likely enjoyable, gameday atmosphere.
UNIFORMS
The Ducks are attempting to carry the momentum of their Halloween win not just in attitude, but also in style with the third-ever rendition of the "Mummy Duck" uniforms featuring black-base mummy bandage undergarments compared to the typical white with "glow-in-the-dark" details. This black and iridescent green-winged helmet also features a "Mummy Duck" face visor, showing the Oregon mascot in his horror movie best.
This uniform choice coincides with a merchandise release from sportswear giant Nike celebrating the meeting of Ohio State and Oregon, highlighting the Ducks' "Mummy Duck" line with a new jacket, t-shirt options, and a Nike Foamposite shoe with "Mummy Duck" detailing.
HISTORY
The Buckeyes and Ducks have played each other 12 times since their first meeting in 1957 in Pasadena, California. Since then, the Buckeyes dominated the rivalry, taking ten of those victories (half coming from match-ups in Columbus).
However, Oregon's last visit to "The Horseshoe" in 2021 shocked the nation with quarterback Bo Nix and crew putting up 35-28 as the final score as running back CJ Verdell personally delivered three touchdowns to the house to help the Ducks secure the victory.
The last time Oregon and Ohio State faced each other was in the fateful 2024 College Football Playoff quarterfinal Rose Bowl game, in which a quarterback Dillon Gabriel-led squad fell flat with a final score of 41-21.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.