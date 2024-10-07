Oregon Ducks Trending for 5-Star EDGE Recruit Zion Elee Over Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama
Five-star EDGE recruit Zion Elee visited the Oregon Ducks on Friday, Oct. 4, as Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team beat the Michigan State Spartans 31-10. Elee is the No. 16 player in the country regardless of position according to the 247Sports Composite.
A consensus five-star in the class of 2026, the Ducks hosted Elee for his first college football game in the recruiting process. After the visit, Elee shared his thoughts with 247Sports' national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn.
Elee said, "The game atmosphere was wild. Just felt the aura of the stadium."
Current Oregon Ducks cornerback Ify Obidegwu attended Elee's high school, St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.
As a member of the 2026 recruiting class, the Ducks are in the beginning stages of recruiting Elee. Oregon certainly has made an impression with the five-star prospect because he has nothing but good things to say about Lanning and the Ducks.
On3's director of recruiting Chad Simmons spoke with Elee after his trip to Eugene, and
Elee said to On3, “This visit was different. I saw the game, I analyzed their defense, and I learned more about the defense and how they play. It gave off a different vibe because this visit was for a game, but it was insane. Seeing it all in person was great. It was loud, the fans were great and it was even better than my expectations.”
Elee has been to Eugene before, visiting Oregon's campus in July. After making his summer visits, Elee released his top five schools: Penn State, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon. He even named the Ducks as his leader.
However, shortly after announcing his finalists, Elee decided to open his recruitment up to all schools. After being in Eugene for the Ducks vs. Spartans game, Elee will be at Rutgers as they host Wisconsin on Oct. 12.
In addition to Rutgers, Elee is scheduled to be in Tennessee on Nov. 2 for the Volunteers' matchup against matchup. The five-star also has plans to visit Auburn on Nov. 19.
Although it's still early, the Lanning and his coaching staff have had an impressive start to the 2026 recruiting class for the Oregon Ducks. Recruits' individual rankings are going to be updated multiple times before, but Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 5 by the 247Sports Composite.
Four out of Oregon's five 2026 commits, four-star running back Tradarian Ball, four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene, four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, and four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, are ranked in the top 100 by 247Sports.
The Ducks will continue to host talented four- and five-star recruits throughout the season, especially on Saturday, Oct. 12 as the Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Autzen Stadium.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Tough' Dillon Gabriel Injury Update After Michigan State
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State: ESPN College GameDay Visiting Eugene
MORE: Everything Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Said About Oregon Ducks
MORE: Sean Payton Addresses Fiery Sideline Exchange With Bo Nix: 'My Love Language'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Underdogs vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day: Betting Odds
MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Reveals Recruiting Strategy For Ohio State Game