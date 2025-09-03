Why Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma State Game Is Must-See TV
The Oregon Ducks have kicked off their season with a 1-0 record after defeating Montana State in their season opener this past weekend.
However, the Ducks will have a much tougher task at hand this week with Oklahoma State coming into town. A battle between two Power 4 programs, Oregon will be the heavy favorite heading into their week two matchup.
Cowboys vs. Ducks: Must Watch Football?
Pete Nakos of On3 said that Oregon's upcoming game vs. Oklahoma State is one of the top games to watch this week.
"Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and Oregon coach Dan Lanning have traded barbs over NIL budgets this week in the leadup to the Cowboys visiting Eugene. Oregon is currently a 28.5-point favorite. The Cowboys will lean on backup quarterback Zane Flores, as Hauss Henjy recovers from a left foot injury," Nakos said.
Storylines To Watch
- Gundy and Lanning's back-and-forth has brought plenty more attention to this matchup. Oklahoma State will be the first Power 4 program to make their way to Autzen Stadium since Nebraska came to Eugene on Sept. 9, 2017, but with the two head coaches' exchanging jabs off-the-field, the two teams will look to back up their coaches' words on the field.
- Can Oregon quarterback Dante Moore continue to impress? The Michigan native has soared up Heisman Trophy odds and is now firmly inside the top ten in odds for the trophy. Moore threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns in the win vs. Montana State.
- It will be interesting to see what the Ducks do at running back this week. One of their prized transfers over the offseason, running back Makhi Hughes, only saw one carry in the win vs. Montana State. Noah Whittington registered a team-high 10 carries with true freshmen Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison backing him up.
Keys To Victory For Oregon
The Ducks will need to keep rolling on the offensive side of the ball. Being able to support Moore and Oregon's pass attack with a strong run game will be crucial to keeping Oklahoma State's defense off balanced.
On the defensive side of the ball, it's all about being able to mesh in the secondary. With nearly four new starters in the back end of the Ducks' defense, they will need to prove themselves as reliable options. With Oklahoma State's starting quarterback Hauss Hejny knocked out with a foot injury, it will give Oregon's secondary a perfect opportunity to make some noise before their Big Ten Conference opener against Northwestern on Sept. 13.
