How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are 5-0 and coming off a bye week. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have momentum, but have another tough task ahead. Oregon will next face the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 11.
How to Watch
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks will face the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
Betting odds
The Oregon Ducks are 7.5-point favorites against Indiana on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is -315, and the point total for the matchup is 55.5.
Oregon Looks to Keep Up Offensive Momentum
The Oregon Ducks are coming off a bye, giving the team much-needed rest after a big trip to the East Coast. Now, the Ducks will have to show they can maintain the momentum even after the week off.
The energy will be high in Eugene, as ESPN’s College GameDay will be on campus for the week 7 matchup. The Oregon Ducks are 20-13 all-time while in a game featured on College GameDay, going 9-3 at home.
The Oregon Ducks have scored on all 23 of their red zone opportunities, which is the second most of any team to have scored on 100 percent of its trips. The team also averages 46.6 points per game, which is No. 6 in the nation. Oregon is also one of just four schools to surpass 250 yards both passing and rushing in at least three games this year.
A big part of the offense's success is due to the offensive line. Quarterback Dante Moore has been sacked just one time, while the run game is taking off.
Moore is putting together a Heisman Trophy candidacy this season. Through the first five weeks of the season, Moore has a 74.6 completion percentage, which is tied for No. 4 in the nation, and he is No. 6 in the nation with a 183.47 passer rating. In four of the first five games this year, Moore has thrown at least three touchdown passes.
While Moore spreads the ball around well, true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore leads the team with 269 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. leads the team with four touchdown receptions.
The run game for Oregon is explosive and filled with depth, which is why the Ducks have a balanced offense. The team ranks No. 11 in the nation for rushing yards per game (239.4). Running back Dierre Hill Jr. leads the Ducks with 270 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Oregon's Dominant Defense
Oregon has one of the most dominant defenses, ranked No. 3 in the nation for passing defense. They average allowing just 123.4 passing yards per game.
The Ducks’ defense in the first half of games has been tough to play against. Oregon has allowed an average of just 3.2 points in the first 30 minutes of play this season. They have allowed just one touchdown outside of the fourth quarter and overtime, allowing just 19 points in the first three quarters of games.
One of the most talented positions on the Ducks’ defense is the linebackers. The position group is creating big plays for Oregon, leading to wins. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher leads Oregon with 39 total tackles and one interception.
Linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei has just four total tackles, but leads the team with four sacks. As for turnovers, linebacker Jerry Mixon leads the team with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
Oregon’s defense leads the Big Ten with 21 pass breakups, and in three of five games, the Ducks’ opponents have completed 50.0 percent or fewer of their passes. Oregon has allowed just two passing touchdowns this season.
The Ducks' defense has the chance to make a statement against the Hoosiers, who have a talented offense.
Indiana To Put Up A Fight
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are one of three teams to be in the top 10 for both scoring offense and scoring defense. Another of the three teams is the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers.
Indiana is led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who has 1,208 passing yards and 16 touchdowns this season. He has thrown just one interception and has a completion percentage of 73.0. Mendoza also has 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Indiana has a talented run game, with two players with over 300 rushing yards, giving Oregon a tough task ahead. Running back Roman Hemby leads the team with 351 rushing yards. Running back Kaelon Black has 344 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
While Oregon has an explosive offense, Indiana’s defense has not allowed a team to score more than 15 points in a game. The biggest player on the defense for Oregon to watch out for is Indiana defensive back Louis Moore, who leads the team with 30 total tackles and three interceptions.
Oregon vs. Indiana Prediction
The Oregon Ducks will move to a 6-0 record, defeating Indiana 25-21.
After Oregon faces Indiana, the Ducks will head back to the East Coast to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Oct. 18.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.