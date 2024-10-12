Oregon Ducks 5-Star Dakorien Moore Dazzles In Win Before Visit To Oregon vs. Ohio State

The Keelon Russell to Dakorien Moore combo was UNSTOPPABLE in No. 3 Duncanville’s 42-20 W over No. 16 DeSoto 🙌



- Russell: 427 pass. yards, 6 TDs

- Moore: 231 rec. yards, 4 TDs