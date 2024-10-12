Oregon Ducks 5-Star Dakorien Moore Dazzles In Win Before Visit To Oregon vs. Ohio State
As the No. 3 Oregon Ducks prepared for one of the biggest games in program history Saturday at home against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, Dakorien Moore was shining under the bright lights of Friday night on the Texas high school football scene.
The Oregon 2025 five-star receiver commit put on a show for the Duncanville Panthers in a highly-anticipated matchup against the DeSoto Eagles. According to MaxPreps, Duncanville is the No. 4 team in the nation and top in the state of Texas while DeSoto is No. 17 in the country and No. 4 in Texas.
Now, Moore will head to Eugene to headline an elite group of recruits in Eugene for Oregon's primetime matchup vs. Ohio State in Autzen Stadium.
Forming an elite tandem with quarterback Keelon Russell, a 2025 five-star recruit that's currently committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Moore finished with nine catches for 231 yards and four touchdowns in the 42-20 win over DeSoto. Russell went 27 of 36 passing for 427 yards and six touchdowns.
The Ducks offered Russell on May 8. He took an official visit to Eugene on June 21 after committing to Alabama on June 4. His pledge to Crimson Tide likely won't keep Dan Lanning and the Ducks from attempting to secure a flip, but it doesn't appear that Alabama's grip on Russell is loosening any time soon.
Here's some highlights:
According to Greg Riddle of The Dallas Morning News, Moore was keen on beating DeSoto in order to capture some revenge.
“Last year they beat us, and we had to come back and show them that we were No. 1,” Moore said of DeSoto, per Riddle.
As for his chemistry with Russell, Moore said that it's been years in the making ahead of their rise to becoming two of the best high school players in the nation.
“It's something that has been building since eighth grade," Moore said, per Riddle. "We’re just going to keep on building it.”
Moore is currently the highlight of a 2025 Oregon recruiting class that also features five-star safety Trey McNutt along with four-star talents like offensive tackle Alai Kalaniuvalu, receiver Dallas Wilson, linebacker Nasir Wyatt, wide receiver Cooper Perry, offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, edge Matthew Johnson, running back Jordan Davison, cornerback Dorian Brew, athletes Brandon FInney and Dierre Hill and quarterback Akili Smith Jr.
Moore committed to the Ducks on June 4 over teams like Texas, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama and more.
Last season for Duncanville, Moore had 71 catches for 1,523 yards and 18 touchdowns. In his career, he has 130 catches for 2,653 yards and 29 touchdowns in three total seasons.
