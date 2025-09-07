Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Gives Injury Update After Oklahoma State Game
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore gave an injury update after a 69-3 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
After a 10-yard rush ball in the red zone, Moore got hit hard by a defender that caused him to be looked at by trainers on the sideline. Moore walked into the locker room at half time with a towel over his head but returned to play for one possession in the third quarter of the blow out game.
Dante Moore's Injury Update
"It gets a little hectic in the red zone. But I feel like overall, I have to do what the team needs me to do and make sure we get them extra yards. It was a tough hit but I am good," Moore said after the win.
There was some concern that Moore took a hit to the head but Oregon coach Dan Lanning also echoed the clear bill of health, saying Moore is "completely fine" according to CBS' Jenny Dell on the broadcast.
Oregon fans can let out a collective big sigh of relief to know that the Ducks' starting quarterback is healthy. The No. 6 Ducks are 2-0 and rolling in nonconference play.
Moore spread the love again in Week 2 as nine different Ducks scored touchdowns vs. Oklahoma State. Moore played until halfway through the third quarter, finishing 16-of-21 for 266 yards and three touchdown passes to Dakorien Moore, Malik Benson and Gary Bryant Jr.
In his second Oregon start, Moore's connection to the true freshman receiver Moore is proving to be exciting. A major highlight of the game came in the second Oregon possession when Moore threw a 65-yard touchdown bomb to Moore for his first-ever Oregon Duck touchdown.
Through the first two games of Oregon's 2025 season, Moore is 34 of 44 for 479 yards and six touchdowns. In the win vs. Montana State, Moore become the first Ducks quarterback since 2016 to throw three or more touchdown passes in his first career start at Oregon.
Dan Lanning On Moore's Big Play Ability
"We had some of those dialed up last week and they didn't necessarily come part of what we were trying to do," Lanning said on Moore's deep passing game. "Some of those we probably tabled because of the situation in the game last week. We want to be a team that can beat you by air and by land. That showed up today. We have some real deep threats. We have good protection."
The former 5-star Dante Moore was one of the top quarterbacks in the recruiting class of 2023. As a true freshman with the UCLA Bruins, he played nine games and finished with 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
In 2024, Moore transferred to the Oregon Ducks and backed up Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel. Now, Moore has the keys to the Oregon Ferrari and has a chance to help defend the Big Ten title
Next up, Oregon travels to Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 13 for an early 9 a.m. PT kickoff.