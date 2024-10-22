Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Previews Illinois Matchup
The Oregon Ducks will play the No. 20-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PST. After Tuesday morning’s practice, Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel discussed what stands out about the Illini defense.
Gabriel: “It’s Going to Be a Great Matchup”
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was asked after practice on Tuesday what he has seen from an Illinois defense that has been one of the best units in the Big Ten this season.
“They’re tough. They’re physical. They play a good brand of football,” Gabriel said. “I think their whole organization represents that. It’s going to be a great matchup.”
Gabriel went more in-depth about what problems they can cause.
“Their whole front has done a really good job of winning their one on one matchups,” Gabriel said. “The way they create turnovers, swarm the football, extremely physical at the points of attack. We’ll have our hands full.
Last week against Michigan, Illinois' defense held the Wolverines to just 7 points. On the other side of the ball, the Illini are led by quarterback Luke Altmayer. Gabriel says that he is very familiar with Altmayer’s game.
“I actually know a bunch about Luke (Altmayer). Coaches that crossed paths, so I’ve watched him and watched his journey. It’s cool,” Gabriel said. “You see a guy that has done really well for himself and played really good ball.”
Altmayer, like Gabriel, is a quarterback who has transferred schools and is having a terrific 2024 season. Altmayer has thrown for 15 touchdowns and just 1 interception this season. Illinois is 6-1 and ranked No. 20.
Gabriel Speaks on Ferguson’s Absence
The Oregon Ducks are currently without tight end Terrance Ferguson after Ferguson had his appendix removed last week. Ferguson and Gabriel have been very close on and off the field.
“It’s tough. I hate it for him because I love him. He’s a guy I’ve seen put in a bunch of work,” Gabriel said. “You see a guy who is so forward thinking. I love that about him. He’s a good dude, my best friend.”
Even though Gabriel is in just his first season in Eugene after stops at UCF and Oklahoma, it is clear that he fits right in with the locker room. Gabriel was asked about the competitiveness between the team during practices.
“I try to get after Kobe Savage. We played against each other before and he always brings that thing up. I go after him more verbally,” Gabriel said. “Jabbar (Muhammad) and Nikko (Reed) don’t really talk but the competitive nature, you feel. Whenever (Jordan) Burch is on the field too, that’s a guy I go at.”
“That’s all fun and completion,” Gabriel said. “I think you appreciate that kind of stuff…Using practice as a competitive edge is huge, and you got to have that.”
