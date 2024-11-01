Oregon Ducks Predicted To Flip Hawaiian Quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele: Battling Georgia
The Oregon Ducks are heavily pursuing California Golden Bears class of 2025 commit quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele. Sagapolutele committed to the Bears in July of 2024 but has still been visiting other schools like Oregon and Georgia.
Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele Player Profile
Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback from Ewa Beach, Hawaii. Sagapolutele is a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 8 quarterback in the class of 2025 per 247Sports.
National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins of 247Sports gave his reasons why Sagapolutele is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the nation.
“You can make an argument he has the strongest arm in the country but doesn’t just throw all fastballs and has really improved in his ability to change speeds and throw with touch,” Biggins said. “His deep ball accuracy is among the best in the country as well and he can really layer the football into tight windows.”
While scouts are very high on him, Biggins does point out something that Sagapolutele can improve on as he gets to the next level.
“The next big jump we want to see this fall is improving his mobility, avoiding sacks and being more of a threat running the ball when the pocket breaks down,” Biggins said. “All of the physical tools are there and Keawe Sagapolutele has a very high ceiling and NFL potential if he continues to develop at his current rate.”
Ducks in a Recruiting Battle
The Ducks find themselves amid an intense battle for Sagapolutele. Since committing to Cal, Sagapolutele has scheduled multiple visits to other schools. He went on an official visit to Oregon when the Ducks hosted the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Sagapolutele spoke to On3 after he visited Eugene.
“The players look like they are fully bought into what Coach Lanning is building and the offense the quarterback has full command and is in control of protections,” Sagapolutele said.
Sagapolutele has an official visit lined up to Georgia on Nov. 16. Georgia will host the Tennessee Volunteers the weekend he is in town.
The On3 recruiting prediction currently has Sagapolutele flipping from Cal and committing to Oregon.
The Ducks have a great history with quarterbacks from Hawaii, with former Ducks and Heisman trophy winner Marcus Mariota, and current Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
An advantage Oregon has over Georgia is the proximity to home, Sagapolutele. Hawaii is about a six-hour flight from Oregon but over ten hours from Georgia. It likely won’t be a complete deal-breaker as there have been numerous recruits from Hawaii who have played for SEC schools, but any slight recruiting advantage could play a factor in his decision. Cal isn’t going anywhere, either. This decision could come down to the wire.
