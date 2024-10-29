Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Battling Georgia for Five-Star Quarterback Recruit: Visits Loom

The Oregon Ducks are trending for five-star quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class Jared Curtis, and he plans on experiencing Autzen Stadium on Nov. 9 against Maryland but also scheduled a visit to Ohio State on Nov. 23 against Indiana. 2025 quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is pondering the flip from Cal to the Ducks after visiting Eugene.

DIVISION II-A: Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian, Jr. - Here, Curtis (2) throws against BGA during their game at BGA Football Stadium in Franklin, Tenn., on Sept. 6, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein are trending for two more recruits to potentially fill their future quarterback position: No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class Jared Curtis, and No. 19 quarterback in the 2025 class Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Curtis will be in Eugene on Nov. 9 as the Ducks welcome the Big Ten Conference's Maryland Terrapins. Sagapolutele visited Autzen Stadium for the Ducks' 39-8 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Both only have positive remarks about their conversations with the Oregon Ducks coaching staff.

Oregon’s quarterbacks pressure offensive coordinator Will Stein
Oregon’s quarterbacks pressure offensive coordinator Will Stein as he runs through a drill during practice with the Oregon Ducks Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Coach (Will) Stein and Coach (Dan) Lanning, I talk with them on the phone a lot... I went up there once and I really like it up there... They put you on the map no matter where you’re at quarterback wise. They have a great program and I feel like they’re going to continue to build and I’m excited to see what they have in store for them.”

2026 Jared Curtis

Curtis still has multiple other visits planned with one Big Ten program and a variety of Southeastern Conference schools: Ohio State on Nov. 23 against Indiana, Auburn on Nov. 2 vs. Vanderbilt, Georgia on Nov. 16 against Tennessee and Alabama on Nov. 30 for the Iron Bowl.

Compared to Curtis, the process for Sagapolutele is different as he's currently committed to Cal and had his first taste of the Oregon atmosphere. After the Ducks improved to an undefeated 8-0 record, the left-handed signal-caller said he was impressed with what Eugene can offer.

Oregon Ducks hosting No. 1 recruit from Hawaii, quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
Oregon Ducks hosting No. 1 recruit from Hawaii, quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele / Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Twitter/X

“Eugene is a beautiful place and it’s hard to get distracted with the offense, coach (Will) Stein, Coach Lambo (Matt Lombardi), and the culture that Coach Lanning is building.”

2025 Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

The Hawaiian talent in the 2025 recruiting class has more urgency with his college decision compared to 2026's Curtis. Sagapolutele was recently offered by Georgia on Oct. 21 and almost immediately after scheduled a trip to Athens on Nov. 16. Both Oregon targets will be there for that important SEC matchup between the Bulldogs and Volunteers.

The Oregon quarterback room currently has Heisman Trophy candidate Dillon Gabriel leaving after this season with sophomore Dante Moore presumably set to replace him. Incoming 2025 commit Akili Smith Jr. is still locked in on being a Duck.

Lanning and Stein are looking to solidify Oregon's long-term plans for their man under center and have quite the amount of potential options.

