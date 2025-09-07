Oregon Ducks Receiver Gary Bryant Jr. Reveals How This Team Is 'Different' Than Past
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks made history in their 69-3 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys as the largest margin of victory over a Power 4 team in program history. It was also Oklahoma State's largest margin of defeat since 1907.
After the blowout win, Oregon receiver Gary Bryant Jr. revealed why this team is different than past seasons.
The redshirt senior has a unique perspective on the Ducks program as he enters his third season in Eugene. Bryant Jr. has had the pleasure of catching passes from two Oregon Heisman Trophy finalists in quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel... and now quarterback Dante Moore, another Heisman hopeful.
GARY BRYANT JR. DETAILS HOW THIS SEASON FEELS DIFFERENT
"I think that the main thing that stands out to me is the connection that we guys have," Bryant Jr. said to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "(The connection) we've had the past three years I've been here - we've been a well connected team - but this year, it seems like the chemistry with everybody, the defense and the offense, is generally just so amazing."
"Everybody's playing for one another. So that's why it looks the way it does," Bryant continued.
Bryant Jr.'s comments about the team's chemistry and togetherness should not be taken lightly. In 2023 and 2024, the Ducks had a tight-knit bond that catapulted them to excellent seasons, finishing with a 12-2 and 13-1 record, respectively.
An even-deeper bond in 2025 is an exciting thing for the Ducks, who look to defend their Big Ten title and push further into the College Football Playoff. Oregon lost 10 elite players to the 2025 NFL Draft, but appears to have filled those roles with eager Ducks with the passion to compete.
OREGON'S HOT START, NEW LEADERS
Among the many players who have stepped into leadership roles are receiver Gary Bryant Jr., quarterback Dante Moore, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, linebackers Bryce Boettcher and Matayo Uiagalelei.
The Ducks are rolling and maybe most importantly, not letting up on the gas pedal. Oregon extended the nation’s longest active nonconference home winning streak to 36 games and is staying focused against unranked opponents, improving to 27-0 against unranked opponents under coach Dan Lanning.
Against Oklahoma State, Oregon's offense steamrolled to 631 yards of total offense (312 rushing, 319 passing) while the defense did not allow a touchdown. Bryant Jr. led the team with three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown, and 11-yard touchdown pass from Moore. Bryant Jr. has scored a touchdown in each of Oregon's two games this season.
The Ducks are certainly gelling, and underclassmen and transfers are also getting into the action on offense and defense. Oregon had nine players score vs. Oklahoma State, including true freshman Dakorien Moore on a 65-yard bomb, freshman running back Jordon Davison, freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr. and transfer receiver Malik Benson.
On defense, sophomore defense back Peyton Woodyard and junior linebacker Jerry Mixon both recorded their first-ever pick-sixes.
MOORE HEALTHY AS DUCKS TRAVEL TO FIRST ROAD GAME
Maybe the only thing more important than talent and chemistry is health. The Ducks evaded a big injury at the end of the second quarter when Dante Moore took a hard hit in the red zone. After trainers looked at Moore, he and Lanning both confirmed that the quarterback is not injured.
"It gets a little hectic in the red zone. But I feel like overall, I have to do what the team needs me to do and make sure we get them extra yards. It was a tough hit but I am good," Moore said after the win.
Oregon fans can let out a collective big sigh of relief to know that the Ducks' starting quarterback is healthy. In two games as Oregon’s starting quarterback, Moore has completed 34-of-44 passes (77.3) for 479 yards with six touchdowns.
The Ducks are 2-0 in nonconference play. Next up, Oregon travels to Big Ten country to face Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 13 for an early 9 a.m. PT kickoff.