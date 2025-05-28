4-Star Receiver Recruit Messiah Hampton To Commit To Oregon Ducks Over Penn State?
The Oregon Ducks are looking to add to their recruiting class of 2026, and one target of Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks is four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton. Hampton recently narrowed his final seven schools.
Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Hampton is the No. 105 recruit in the Nation, No. 14 wide receiver, and No. 1 player from New York. As one of the top receivers in the recruiting class, many top schools have been making a push for him.
His final seven include the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Syracuse Orange, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Miami Hurricanes. Hampton will announce his commitment on June 13.
“At this point for me, it’s really where do I see myself being a fit on and off the field,” Hampton told On3. “I’d say that’s the biggest thing for me.”
Hampton has visited Oregon several times, most recently on May 10. He has an official lined up on June 6. Hampton spoke about what it is about the Oregon Ducks that stands out to him.
“The coaching staff,” Hampton said. “Coach (Ross) Douglas and Coach (Dan) Lanning I enjoy them a lot. Their coaching staff is very good at coaching and great people. It’s always great, high energy. Everybody is in good spirits.”
After Hampton’s last visit, it was apparent that he was building a strong relationship with the coaching staff.
“His favorite things about Oregon are the staff, the culture, and probably just the program in general,” Hampton’s mother told On3. “He hasn’t decided yet on his school but he does like Oregon as one of his top five choices for sure.”
While Hampton has interest in each of his final seven, the Penn State Nittany Lions are tough competitors to land the top receiver. While it is not an in-state school, he has managed to visit the university several times, and they have shown interest in Hampton since he was in eighth grade.
The Oregon Ducks recruiting class of 2026 is ranked No. 7 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten. While the Ducks have earned eight commitments, it features two five-star recruits and four four-star players.
One of the top recruits is five-star tight end Kendre Harrison. Harrison is the No. 2 tight end and the No. 20 recruit in the nation. Also on the offensive side of the ball, the Ducks received a commitment from four-star running back Tradarian Ball. With just two offensive additions to the class of 2026, Hampton would be a major boost to Oregon’s recruiting class.
On3 currently lists Oregon as the favorite on the Recruiting Prediction Machine. On3’s Steve Wiltfong and Oregon insider Justin Hopkins have both predicted that Hampton will end up with the Ducks.