BYU, Cal Make Move With Oregon Recruiting Target Brody Rudnicki

EUGENE – Even though high school football isn’t in season, elite recruits are still grabbing people’s attention. Several recruits showed off their skills at the Elite 11 Regional Camp in Los Angeles in February.

Three-star quarterback Brody Rudnicki is an Oregon Ducks target who stood out at the Elite 11. The quarterback recruit quickly accumulated over a dozen offers and seems to be rising on many programs’ list of priorities.

Elite Quarterback Sets Spring Visit Schedule

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are scheduled to host another elite recruit during spring practices. Rudnicki told Rivals’ Greg Biggins that he’s headed to Eugene on Apr. 4.

Rudnicki also has spring visits set for six other programs on the West Coast. He’s set to go to Washington and BYU in March, Oregon State on Apr. 3, Utah on Apr. 11 and he’s planning trips to UCLA and Cal.

The elite quarterback told Biggins that he doesn’t have any leaders in his recruitment, but his unofficial visits this spring should help him narrow down his list. Of the teams Rudnicki’s visiting, the Ducks, Bruins and Huskies haven’t extended offers yet, but that could easily change when he’s on campus in the spring.

Ducks Battling BYU And Cal

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi talks on the phone as Indiana speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rudnicki appears to already have an idea of two of the programs he will schedule official visits to. The quarterback told Rivals that he likes BYU’s development and the direction that the Golden Bears are going in under a new coaching staff.

Oregon is battling former defensive coordinator and current Cal coach Tosh Lupoi for several recruiting targets. Lupoi has a similar recruiting approach to Ducks coach Dan Lanning, where no obstacle is too big to overcome to secure a commitment.

An example would be the story of Lupoi flying to Hawaii during the Ducks’ playoff run to meet with Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Lupoi adds stiff competition for Oregon when it comes to recruiting, and Cal and Oregon have similar targets.

Oregon Contending for Top Quarterback Recruits

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In addition to Rudnicki, the Ducks are targeting several blue-chip quarterbacks in the 2027 recruiting class.

Five-star quarterback Will Mencl is at the top of Oregon’s list of targets. Mencl was the highest riser in On3’s latest Rivals300 rankings. He is now considered a top-five recruit nationally, the No. 1 quarterback in the class and the No. 1 player in Arizona.

The Ducks are considered the frontrunners in Mencl’s recruitment. He was in Eugene for Junior Day in January and took an unofficial visit in November 2025. If Mencl ends up committing, that could potentially impact Oregon’s recruitment of other elite quarterbacks who look for playing time.

Four-star Sione Kaho is another quarterback who competed at the Elite 11 with Rudnick. Lupoi is trying to attract Kaho to Cal, but Kaho is also considering Oregon, where he has a good relationship with quarterback coach Koa Ka’ai.

Oregon was among the eight finalists for four-star quarterback Dane Weber. The USC Trojans are another strong contender for Weber’s commitment and he’s set to visit them in March. Weber received an Oregon offer on Jan. 22.