Oregon Ducks' Three Keys To Victory At Northwestern
After two straight blowout victories for the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene to open the 2025 season, the first road game in the Big Ten Conference opener (being played in a unique environment in Evanston) has a slight feeling of a trap game.
The Northwestern Wildcats hold a 1-1 overall record after losing to the Tulane Green Wave in New Orleans, 23-3, and handling the Western Illinois Leathernecks in their home opener, 42-7.
What is it going to take for redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore to lead his program out of the state of Illinois with a third straight win?
Quick start for the Ducks, the Wildcats can't get out to an early lead
Oregon has gotten off to hot beginnings in its matchups against the Montana State Bobcats and Oklahoma State Cowboys, setting the tempo of things to come from the start. In their first test in unknown territory near the scenic shores of Lake Michigan, now is not the time to get distracted.
Especially on the offensive side of the ball, which has been clicking on all cylinders. Here are the team statistics that the Ducks rank in the top 25 for:
100 percent red zone conversation rate (tied for No. 1, 13-for-13)
64.0 points per game (No. 3)
568.5 total yards per game (tied for No. 8)
63.6 third down conversion percentage (tied for No. 10)
53 first downs (tied for No. 19)
Oregon has outscored their first two opponents by a formidable score of 128-16.
Continue to push the offensive pedal to the floor
This high-powered offense under the control of coach Dan Lanning has been so successful thanks to the work being put in on the ground attack. Ducks' running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples has an abundance of threats available to him and ranks No. 6 in rushing offense with 282.5 yards per game. His group has put together 10 rushing touchdowns on 76 attempts.
Per PFF, Oregon has three running backs ranked within the top 10 in the Big Ten:
No. 4 - Redshirt senior Noah Whittington (leads team with 159 rushing yards)
No. 5 - Freshman Jordon Davison (leads team with four rushing touchdowns)
No. 9 - Junior Jayden Limar
More trick plays, or 'deceptives,' as Urban Meyer likes to call them, could be coming out of Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein's playbook against Northwestern. The pair of connected, intelligent football minds hasn't been afraid to call 'expensive' plays, which means it takes three to four weeks to have it fully prepared for in-game use. It's a high-risk, high-reward type of play.
Stop the run, bring the edge pressure and get after the quarterback persistently
Oregon doesn't have a great deal of weak links, thus far (especially offensively), but a more consistent defensive line would be appreciated. The Ducks have given up 95.0 rushing yards per game through their first two contests, good for No. 43 in college football. It's not like that's bad by any means, but it's not exceptionally up to the standards of where it could be. Making strides upwards in that area gives more life for this group's case to make a deep run in the postseason.
The Ducks are averaging 2.5 sacks per game (tied for the No. 42 most in the nation) and 5.5 tackles for losses per game (tied for the No. 75 most in the nation). Most of that production is coming from two individuals: outside linebacker junior Matayo Uiagalelei (leads team with 2 sacks) and inside linebacker senior Bryce Boettcher (leads team with 12 total tackles).
When going up against the likes of the Penn State Nittany Lions (Sept. 27) or the Indiana Hoosiers (Oct. 11) in the near future, Uiagalelei is going to be double-teamed and pushed out of plays. Someone else needs to step up as an edge rusher in his place.
Do what it takes to catch Northwestern's offensive line off guard and graduate senior quarterback Preston Stone on the edge of his toes.
According to ESPN Insights, Oregon has a 52 percent chance of earning a bye in the first round of the College Football Playoff. That’s higher than 126 teams’ chances to even make the bracket.
Before even looking that far ahead, the Ducks have their week 3 matchup on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 9:00 a.m. PT on Fox to focus on. It's being played at the temporary Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is favored by 27.5 points against Northwestern. The moneyline for the Ducks is -7000 and +2000 for the Wildcats. The over/under is set at 48.5.
