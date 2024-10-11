Oregon Recruiting EXCLUSIVE: 4-Star Prospect Andrew Harris: “I Like Everything About Oregon”
EUGENE- Not only is it a big weekend for No. 3 Oregon football as they take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, but it is also a big weekend for the future of Oregon football as they look to continue their recruiting dominance and secure another top-tier recruiting class.
One of Oregon’s top targets is four-star defensive lineman Andrew Harris. Although Harris will not be in attendance for the top-3 matchup between the Ducks and Buckeyes on Saturday, he has shown interest in Oregon's football program and was present for Oregon’s 31-10 win over the Michigan State Spartans, his first visit to Eugene.
“I just like everything about Oregon,” Harris said in an exclusive interview with Oregon SI’s Olivia Cleary. “The different things with the jerseys, the different coaches, the staff, it’s amazing.”
Harris, a class of 2026 defensive lineman, is a highly coveted prospect and has already received offers from some of the top football programs in the nation, including Auburn, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, and Oregon. Despite having so many options and schools to pick from, Oregon stands out to Harris.
“All of the coaches talked to me today,” Harris told Oregon Ducks on SI of his visit. “So it’s not just one coach talking to me or a couple of coaches talking to me; all of them talk to me. We all talk together.”
In the modern era of college football, recruiting and deciding which school to commit to has gotten increasingly complicated. Between NIL, recent conference realignment, location, and coaching staff, there are many factors for young athletes to consider when deciding where their future home will be. For Harris, the largest factor in his recruitment is his relationship with the coaching staff.
“I’m mostly looking for the bond, and just good coaching,” Harris said. “I just want a bond with coaches where they treat me like one of their own sons.”
Another unique aspect of Harris’ recruitment is his family. Harris has a twin brother who is also a four-star defensive lineman prospect, Aiden Harris, who was alongside Andrew as both twins visited Oregon.
“We could go different ways, but it’s been a dream to play with Andrew,” Aiden told On3. “It’s been our dream to play together since we were six or seven. When we finally made that move over to Weddington going into ninth grade, that’s when it started to get serious with our first offer being together. We made a decision that we most likely will want to go together to a school.”
Oregon has a reputation for keeping siblings together. One notable example is brothers Jurrion and Jajuan Dickey, who now both play together as Ducks. Another pair of siblings who also both spent time at the University of Oregon is former Duck and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and current Duck Patrick Herbert. Could the Harris twins be the next set of siblings to join Oregon’s roster? Fans likely won’t know for a while as both brothers don’t graduate until 2026 and have plenty of time to decide where they will spend their freshman season.
