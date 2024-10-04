Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Which Prospects are Visiting Eugene for Michigan State Game?
EUGENE – Multiple top-tier recruiting prospects will be in Autzen Stadium for the No. 6 Oregon Ducks' game against the Michigan State Spartans. The Oregon Ducks are still looking to improve their future freshman classes, specifically in 2025 and 2026.
Oregon is hosting at least ten recruits this weekend. The list includes five-star edge rusher Zion Elee, as well as two 2025 commits: four-star receiver Cooper Perry and kicker Rocco Graziano.
Elee a class of 2026 edge rusher out of Baltimore, Maryland, has visited Eugene before. Elee's most recent visit was for Oregon’s Saturday Night live Camp back in July.
"It was a great visit," Elee said to SI's Andrew Nemec. "What stood out, honestly, was their facilities and how close they are to the school, houses and town. A really nice place, in general."
The Ducks have established themselves as a major recruiting powerhouse, bringing in the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation last season (No. 1 in the Big Ten Conference). Oregon coach Dan Lanning is looking to repeat this success and is aggressively attacking the recruiting trail, vying for various blue-chip uncommitted prospects and looking to flip some from other power-four programs.
Most recently, the Ducks have been targeting class of 2025 four-star wide receiver Malachi Toney, who recently decommitted from Florida State. Oregon is also looking to flip five-star Kansas State commit Linkon Cure and five-star Alabama commit Dijon Lee.
Lanning reportedly reached out to Lee in late September, looking to flip the Alabama commit and bring Oregon a new talent in the secondary.
“Coaches change every week, so I never know what could happen. It’s just good to have a relationship with [Lanning],” said Lee. “They’re always in the top five. Last year, I lost to Washington. . . . Probably the best team in the nation last year. But they’re always a good team, always a great team actually.”
Oregon currently sits at No. 8 in the 2025 recruiting rankings according to 247Sports (No. 2 in the Big Ten) and No. 5 in the 2026 recruiting rankings (No. 3 in the Big Ten).
If Oregon can manage to flip any of these prospects and gain commitments from more highly touted uncommitted prospects, the Ducks will be in a good spot in terms of recruiting. The Ducks have already acquired two of the top five wide receivers in the nation in Dakorien Moore and Dallas Wilson, as well as the best safety in the class of 2025 in Trey McNutt. A few more commitments either out of the portal or class of 2025 would help re-establish Oregon as one of the top recruiting forces in the nation.
The Oregon Ducks and Michigan State Spartans will kick off Friday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium.
Here are the recruits visiting Oregon Friday, Oct. 4, for Oregon vs. Michigan State:
Dakorien Moore: 5-Star Wide Receiver
Zion Elee: 5-Star Edge (2026)
Cooper Perry: 4-Star Wide Receiver
Jireh Edwards: 4-Star Safety (2026)
Aiden Harris: 4-Star Defensive Lineman (2026)
Andrew Harris: 4-Star Defensive Lineman (2026)
Thomas Davis Jr.: 4-Star Lineman (2026)
Tiki Hola: 4-Star Defensive Lineman (2026)
Champ Smith: Unranked Quarterback (2027)
Not Confirmed: Demetri Manning: 3-Star Offensive Lineman
