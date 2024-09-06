Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Four-Star DL Commit Visiting Eugene for Boise State
As the Oregon Ducks football team prepares to face the Boise State Broncos on Saturday, Sept. 6, future recruits will be visiting Eugene for the game. While Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff remain focused on the Broncos, they are also setting the foundation for the 2026 recruiting class.
In the 2025 class, Lanning and company have a few targets that remain on their board as well as potential flip candidates. As a result, they have turned their attention to an even more distant future. Ducks are already off to a hot start recruiting for 2026, they currently holding the fourth-best class in the country with five commits.
Four-star defensive lineman and Oregon Ducks commit Tony Cumberland will be in attendance for the week two matchup. Joining him on the visit is a fellow Ducks commit, four-star running back Tradarian Ball. Cumberland and Ball are the first and second recruits, respectively, of Lanning and company’s 2026 recruiting class.
In addition to Cumberland and Ball, the Ducks will also be hosting a few uncommitted prospects from the class of 2026. After attending the USC vs. LSU matchup in person, four-star defensive back recruit RJ Sermons will be in Eugene for the Boise State game.
The talented defender is another top-50 player that Lanning and company are recruiting. Sermons is from Rancho Cucamonga, California, and he's already visited USC multiple times as well as visits to Oregon and Washington.
“Right now, I’m leaning towards committing right after the season I want to play the season out, have a great season and then, go to a couple of games and feel things out before making my commitment,” Sermons said to On3’s Chad Simmons.
In addition to Sermons, uncommitted wide receiver recruits Brayden Robinson and Terrance Saryon will also be in Eugene for the weekend of Sept. 7.
Cumberland committed to the Ducks in 2023, a long ways away from his high school graduation in 2026. However, the Arizona native moved to Eugene, deciding to play for Willamette High School.
In a scouting report of Cumberland, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports Greg Biggins notes the potential he sees in the defensive lineman.
“Very strong with a ton of raw power,” said Biggins. “Strong hands and very tough to move, even when doubled. Can stand up an opposing blocker, disengage and make a play.”
On offense, Ball is an elite running back prospect with offers from USC, LSU, and Michigan, to name a few. He is currently ranked in the top-40 by 247Sports.
Ball is from Texarkana, Texas, the same town in which Oregon Ducks legend LaMichael James played his high school football, and offensive coordinator Will Stein and running back coach Ra’Shaad Samples hope that Ball can be replicate anything close to James’s production as a Duck.
Although a relatively small recruiting weekend for the Ducks, they have plenty of bigger games throughout the season to host elite prospects. The Oregon coaching staff is taking advantage of having the 2025 class almost finished by spending this valuable time with 2026 recruits.
