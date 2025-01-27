Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 4-Star Tight End Mark Bowman Reclassifies
The Oregon Ducks have had no issue at all recruiting the tight end position in recent cycles, and the Ducks have been pushing for one of the top tight ends in the class of 2027, Mark Bowman.
Bowman announced that he will be reclassifying to the class of 2026 after producing a stellar sophomore campaign for Mater Dei in 2024.
Bowman spoke with 247Sports about his decision to reclassify and what it means for his recruitment moving forward.
"This is a big opportunity for me, especially when talking to the coaches that have been recruiting me, and it's a change we felt was best for me. Now with the recruiting process being more accelerated, we're going to really dig into all the schools, pray about it and see what my parents' opinions might be. I want to take my time and get to a bunch of different schools," Bowman told 247Sports
Despite moving up a class, Bowman remains as the No. 1 tight end in his class according to 247Sports rankings. He slots in as the No. 30 prospect in the class of 2026. Bowman has been on campus at Oregon for an unofficial visit but plans to return to Eugene for an official.
"I know I'll probably take officials to those three (Georgia, Oregon and Texas), and we're also planning to hit Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, and Ohio State in April. Those are some schools that we haven't yet been to so we're excited to see some new places, and then start planning out the officials," Bowman said.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports gave Bowman a glowing scouting report, saying he looks like one of the best tight end prospects he's seen in a long time.
"Bowman is one of the highest rated tight end prospects we've seen this early in the process. At 6-4, 220 pounds, he moves around like a slot receiver with a ton of twitch and change of direction. He has great hands and shows the ability to make plays down the field and runs really well after the catch," Biggins wrote.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning continues to swing big at the tight end position. Lanning has already landed one big tight end prospect in the class of 2026. The Ducks secured the commitment of four-star Kendre Harrison. Interestingly enough, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, it's Harrison who is the No. 1 tight end in the class.
