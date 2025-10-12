Elite Wide Receiver Recruit Khalil Taylor Sets Visit With Oregon Ducks

Ducks Digest

Four-star wide receiver recruit Khalil Taylor decommitted from the Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Oregon Ducks are one program making a push newly available recruit. Taylor recently scheduled his visit with the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning.

Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches the clock during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-30. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches the clock during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-30. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Four-star wide receiver recruit Khalil Taylor recently decommitted from the Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Oregon Ducks are reportedly pushing for the talented wide receiver in the recruiting class of 2027.

Taylor is the No. 60 recruit in the nation, the No. 11 wide receiver, and the No. 4 player from Pennsylvania, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. After decommitting, Taylor revealed to Rivals that he plans to visit the Oregon Ducks in November, among several other programs this fall.

Taylor To Visit Oregon

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Taylor committed to Penn State in March, but is now taking the time to get to know other programs and their coaching staff. Per Rivals, Taylor will visit Oregon on Nov. 22 when the Ducks host the USC Trojans. Before then, he will also visit the Syracuse Orange and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Penn State is not ruled out despite his decommitment, but the elite wide receiver is seeing what else is out there. However, the firing of Nittany Lions coach James Franklin will most likely impact Taylor's recruitment.

In addition to his scheduled visits, he is interested in Indiana, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Florida.

Taylor's visit on Nov. 22 is Oregon's last home game of the season, and the energy at Autzen Stadium for the final home game could play a role in Taylor's recruitment. The wide receiver recruit explained what he is looking for on the visits he has planned.

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

“To see how many times a game they throw the ball, the play style and who the quarterback is going to be. I have to make sure I have a quarterback and make sure he’s good at what he’s doing. And making sure again, they’re showing love, interest, and they really want me to be a part of the program,” Taylor told Rivals.

This season, the Oregon Ducks have totaled 1,332 passing yards. Quarterback Dante Moore is having a highly successful season so far with 1,210 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. He has a completion percentage of 74.6 and has thrown just one interception.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws down field against Oklahoma State during the second quarter at Autzen. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore has also passed the ball around to several different wide receivers, showing that he will not favor just one teammate, which could be enticing for Taylor. While Moore will likely not be with the Oregon Ducks by 2027, Taylor could gain an idea about the kind of offense that Oregon runs.

By the time Taylor’s freshman year would occur, the quarterback could be the class of 2026 four-star recruit, Bryson Beaver. Beaver committed to Oregon in June, and per the Rivals Industry Ranking, he is the No. 15 quarterback recruit of the class. 

With one of the top quarterbacks joining the team and seeing how well the program develops quarterbacks, the Oregon Ducks could be an enticing landing spot for Taylor.

Oregon Ducks Class of 2027

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the coaches press conference in Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, ahead of the Rose Bowl. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have received one commitment from the recruiting class of 2027. Four-star defensive line recruit Cam Pritchett committed to the Ducks on June 2. He is the No. 160 recruit in the nation and the No. 19 defensive lineman.

The Oregon Ducks' recruiting efforts have helped them maintain being an elite team as they push for a national championship. Taylor will likely go through his visits before committing to a new team, but the Oregon Ducks will be a program to watch for.

