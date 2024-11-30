5-Star Kendre Harrison Commits to Oregon Ducks: Bolster No. 1 Ranked 2026 Recruiting Class
The Oregon Ducks landed five-star tight end Kendre Harrison over the Florida State Seminoles, North Carolina Tar Heels, Miami Hurricanes, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Tennessee Volunteers. The 5-star tight end will play football for coach Dan Lanning and basketball for coach Dana Altman.
As a sophomore, Harrison was named MaxPreps' 2023-2024 Male National Athlete of the Year, leading his high school to state championships in both football and basketball.
Altman will surely welcome the 6-6, 243-pound tight end to his roster as Harrison has a strong chance to become a five-star prospect in both football and basketball.
A member of the 2026 recruiting class, Harrison is the No. 1 tight end prospect in the country and the No. 9 overall recruit regardless of position, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Harrison has visited Eugene and Oregon's campus multiple times, including a trip for the Ducks' matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Oct. 12. After his visit to Autzen Stadium, Harrison revealed his impression of Oregon to On3's Chad Simmons.
“The atmosphere was insane at the Ohio State game," Harrison told Simmons. "The fans, the play of the tight ends and the coaching of the team were some of the highlights. . . . It was a huge win. Oregon is a great program and they are on the rise.”
The early signing period for 2025 recruits begins on Dec. 4, but prospects like Harrison and Greene have to wait another year.
Harrison is ESPN's top-ranked tight end prospect in the Junior 300, the only skill position player ranked ahead of him is Ohio State wide receiver pledge Chris Henry Jr.
Landing Harrison's commitment is huge for Oregon's 2026 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 1 on On3 with six pledges. Harrison is joined by offensive tackle Kodi Green, running back Tradarian Ball, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, quarterback Jonas Williams, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, defensive lineman Viliami Moala and EDGE Dutch Horisk.
With a win on the recruiting trail, now the No. 1 Oregon Ducks hope to get a victory as it honors its senior class vs. the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 30 in Autzen Stadium.
