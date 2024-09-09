Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers Betting Odds: Upset Alert?
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks are heading 43 miles north this Saturday to face their in-state rivals, the Oregon State Beavers. After two weeks of Oregon struggling to find its footing against unranked programs, the Oregon vs. Oregon State game is on upset watch in week 3 of college football action.
While Oregon and Oregon State are not in the same conference anymore as the Ducks moved to the Big Ten Conference this season, this matchup is sure to be fun to watch.
Both Oregon and Oregon State are 2-0 so far this season. The Ducks head into the rivalry game after winning by a last-second field goal as time expired, running away with the game 37-34. The Beavers, on the other hand, had a more dominant win, beating San Diego State 21-0.
This is just the third time both Oregon and Oregon State have been undefeated going into the historic rivalry game. The last time both teams were undefeated heading into the game was 117 years ago in 1907 when both teams were 3-0.
Oregon leads the series 68-49-10. The home team has won this game for the past five years. The last time the visiting team came out on top was Oregon in 2018. This season's game will be held at Oregon State in Reser Stadium.
The No. 9 Ducks are 16.5-point favorites in Saturday's rivalry game against the Beavers. The total is set at 49.5 points, the lowest over/under for an Oregon-Oregon State game since 2007.
Here are this week's betting odds for the Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers:
- Spread favorite: Oregon (-16.5)
- Moneyline: Oregon (-850), Oregon State (+570)
A betting trend to note... Oregon is winless against-the-spread (0-2) this year. This is a significant red flag for betters who are considering taking Oregon to cover the spread.
The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers are set for an exciting in-state rivalry game this weekend. Despite Oregon's recent struggles and their dominant history in the series, Oregon State's undefeated record and home-field advantage make this game a potential upset.
Last season, the Ducks defeated the Beavers 31-7 in Eugene to clinch a spot in the final Pac-12 championship game. This season, both teams have new starting quarterbacks in Oregon State's Gevani McCoy and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel.
Gabriel has has two strong performances to start the 2024 college football season, but the closer-than-desired victories have him unsatisfied.
"You're insane if you keep doing the same shit and there is no change in result," said Gabriel after Oregon's win over Boise State. "You're doing the same thing. I think we've done a good job of changing it in practice, and I think we did clean up some certain things, but there is a lot more to clean up."
Oregon vs. Oregon State kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 14th on FOX.
