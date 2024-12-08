Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reacts to Penn State Win, College Football Playoff Seeding
The Oregon Ducks beat the Penn State Nittany Lions for the Big Ten Championship on Saturday night in Indianapolis.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke on the field the CBS’s Jenny Dell moments after the Ducks win.
“I’m just so proud of our team. We’ve had moments where our defense had the offense’s back. Tonight, the offense had the defense’s back,” Lanning said. “To finish like that, with that physicality, that’s what I love to see.”
On Sunday, the Ducks were officially awarded the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff and a spot in the Rose Bowl. Oregon awaits the winner of No. 8 Ohio State and No. 9 Tennessee. Many have suggested that the first overall seed has a more difficult path to the championship, but Lanning is keeping his team focused.
"In our world, we always talk about red light, green light," said Lanning on ESPN's College Football Payoff Selection Show. "Focus on the things you can control, right? That's what we're gonna focus on. And winning a national championship isn't supposed to be easy. You can ask coach Nick Saban. It's not supposed to be easy. So if our path's a little bit tougher, kudos to us if we go through it and take care of business."
The Ducks offense got off to a blazing hot start and scored touchdowns on their opening three drives. Oregon took a 31-24 lead into the halftime break. The Nittany Lions rallied in the second half and had a chance to tie the game on their final drive in the waning moments.
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar was intercepted by Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed and Oregon was able to bleed out the clock to secure the 45-37 Big Ten Championship win.
Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Tez Johnson each led the way for Oregon.
Dan Lanning: “I’m Just So Proud of Our Team”
In just their first year as a member of the conference, the Oregon Ducks won the Big Ten Championship. A year after losing the Pac-12 championship to rival Washington, Oregon is a conference champion and will head into the College Football Playoff at 13-0.
How did Lanning and company win the Big Ten in their first year?
“We focused on the next play. We focused on the next moment, the next day,” Lanning said. We came to work every single time and we did that tonight.”
Penn State came into the game ranked No. 3 in the country and with a 11-1 record. The Nittany Lions showed fight, but No. 1 Oregon was able to hold them off.
“It was a battle back and forth. That’s a good team there,” Lanning said. “They’re tough to prepare for, but our guys had just enough.”
Next Stop, Rose Bowl
The Oregon Ducks will be the No. 1 in the final college football rankings Sunday morning. The Ducks finished the year 13-0 and as Big Ten champions. They earned a first round bye and will await the winner in the 8 vs. 9 matchup. The site for Oregon’s next game is still yet to be officially determined, but there is a great chance it will be at the Rose Bowl.
The Rose Bowl is slated as a location for a College Football Playoff quarterfinal and with Oregon as the No. 1 seed and on the west coast, they should be the team playing there.
Oregon has won the last three Rose Bowl games they played in 2012, 2015, and 2020.
