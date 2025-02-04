What No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Jared Curtis Said About Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Visits
Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks already have the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class according to On3, but they are still looking to add the nation’s best quarterback. Alongside offensive coordinator Will Stein, Lanning recently paid a visit to Jared Curtis' home in Nashville, Tennessee.
According to On3, the 6-4, 220-pound quarterback is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in 2026 and the No. 1 player coming out of the state of Tennessee. Curtis was initially committed to the Georgia Bulldogs but has since opened back up his recruitment.
“Since I decommitted my relationship has got better and better and I can’t wait to go up there for my official visit... I like Oregon a lot."- 2026 Jared Curtis on Oregon via On3
The Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, South Carolina Gamecocks, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Ohio State Buckeyes are all in the hunt for Curtis. He plans on taking an official visit to Athens, Georgia, on April 5, Eugene, Oregon, on June 5, and Columbia, South Carolina, on June 20.
“Me and Coach Stein’s relationship is really good... I think they showcased their talents this year and shown teams what they can be. They just go out and fight.”- 2026 Jared Curtis on Oregon via On3
Curtis was named Gatorade’s Tennessee Football Player of the Year after helping lead Nashville Christian to a 13-1 overall record and a Division II-A state championship.
"A big-armed quarterback prospect with some moxie... Not afraid to dial up the deep ball and tends to connect on plenty of vertical shots. Also excels at hitting timing-based breaking routes over the middle. Shouldn’t be classified as a true dual-treat talent, but can move the chains with his legs and work off-script when the pocket collapses. Camp footage shows both pace and touch."- Andrew Ivins of 247 Sports
In three seasons of high school play, Curtis has thrown for 7,665 yards and 92 touchdowns to a mere 19 interceptions on a 61.6 completion rate. He can do it on his feet as well as Curtis has rushed for 1,663 yards and 38 touchdowns while only fumbling the ball seven times throughout his career.
“I will wait until official visits to make my decision. I will get out more... The factors when I make a decision will be the coaching staff, my relationship with the coaching staff, and the class they bring in this year. Those, and the class I would bring in with me, would be the biggest things."- 2026 Jared Curtis on Oregon via On3
