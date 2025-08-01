Oregon Ducks Surging In Recruiting Rankings With Latest 5-Star Addition
The Oregon Ducks are rolling on the recruiting trail. Currently sitting with the No. 8 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle according to 247Sports rankings, the Ducks continue to surge in the rankings as the offseason draws to an end.
After landing five-star edge rusher Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones over Alabama and Texas A&M, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has the Ducks looking dangerous as they look to hold onto the momentum in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
At one point during the offseason, the Ducks were sitting outside the top-25 recruiting classes in the country. Despite the early struggles to begin the 2026 recruiting cycle, Oregon managed to rally and landed a handful of their top targets at the beginning of summer including five-star offensive safety Jett Washington and four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver.
The success the Ducks had early in the summer kept rolling. At the beginning of July, Oregon picked up commitments from five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho and four-star offensive tackle Tommy Tofi within days of each other.
Iheanacho, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and No. 18 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, was one of Oregon’s top targets along the offensive line.
The Ducks’ coaching staff had to travel across the country in order to land the Maryland native. Iheanacho was a big priority for Oregon, especially after they missed out on five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, who committed to Miami over the Ducks.
It didn’t stop there for Lanning and the Ducks in the month of July. Oregon managed to gain pledges from four-star athlete Jalen Lott and four-star safety Devin Jackson.
Lott is one of the best two-way players in the cycle and is ranked as the No. 4 player in the state of Texas and No. 33 player in the country.
MORE: What Oregon Ducks Receiver Malik Benson Said About Dante Moore, Evan Stewart Injury
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs Battling Oregon Ducks For Elite 4-Star Recruit
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Opens Up About Coaching Transfer Bear Alexander
MORE: Top-5 College Football Offensive Coordinators Primed To Become Head Coaches
Oregon still has multiple opportunities to add to their 2026 class with a couple of their key targets still left on the board.
Five-star defensive back Davon Benjamin is set to announce his commitment on Saturday, Aug. 2. The No. 4 safety and No. 35 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Benjamin is deciding between Washington, Oregon, Texas, and North Carolina. The Ducks are considered the favorites to land Benjamin with a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of Oregon by the 247Sports Staff Projection.
Oregon is also in the mix for four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds. The No. 12 defensive lineman and No. 95 player in the country, Geralds is the highest-rated uncommitted defensive lineman in the 2026 cycle. He is also set to announce his commitment on Saturday with the Ducks listed as a finalist along with Ohio State and Michigan among others.
Lanning and the Ducks will have a legitimate chance of finishing with a top 10 recruiting class if they land Benjamin and Geralds this upcoming weekend.