Oregon Ducks Senior Terrance Ferguson: 'Strong Hatred' For Rival Washington Huskies
The Oregon Ducks host the rival Washington Huskies on Saturday evening at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are looking to secure their first 12-0 finish in over a decade and to snap their three-game losing skid vs. Washington.
Ducks senior tight end Terrance Ferguson spoke about the upcoming matchup and what the Oregon-Washington rivalry means.
Terrance Ferguson: “We Have a Strong Hatred For That Team”
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson is looking to get back on the winning side of the Oregon-Washington rivalry. Ferguson is in his fourth year with Oregon and has not beaten Washington since his freshman year in 2021. The Ducks have lost the last three meetings, including two last season in the regular season and Pac-12 championship game. He’s one of the few current Ducks that can say they beat Washington.
“We’re going to come out Saturday and play like we owe them something, and with a chip on our shoulder,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson talked more about what the rivalry means to him and his team.
“It means a lot to us. You don’t circle games on the schedule, we owe these guys. They played us well. There’s a rivalry and the people around Oregon care about this game, and it’s for a good reason,” Ferguson said. "It definitely means something to the whole team and as soon as you come to Oregon to be a Duck, that’s a game you look forward to.”
Ferguson was asked if there is some added animosity towards the game if the opposing team’s coach and Oregon coach Dan Lanning did or didn’t get along.
“I don’t care if it’s his best friend or brother. It’s the team up north and we don’t really talk about it besides it being a rivalry game. We have a strong hatred, honestly, for that team,” Ferguson said. “Looking forward to the game. Rivalries are always fun. Good atmosphere. They have a good team. They have good players.”
Ducks A Win Away From Finishing Off Perfect Regular Season
Oregon can finish off a perfect 12-0 regular season with a win over 6-5 Washington on Saturday. The last time the Ducks went 12-0 was in the 2010-2011 season, where Oregon made it to the National Championship game vs. Auburn.
“We’ve got ourselves in a position where we control our own destiny and that’s all you can ask for,” Ferguson said. “We’re right where we want to be.”
The Ducks have already secured a spot in the Big Ten Title game, but would love to finish off the regular season 12-0 and head to Indianapolis with a win over rival Washington in their back pocket.
