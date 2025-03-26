Oregon Ducks Leading For Five-Star Safety Jett Washington?
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks currently hold the No. 6 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, according to 247Sports, and are looking to continue their pattern of landing elite talent with the addition of safety Jett Washington, the nephew of late NBA star Kobe Bryant. Although Washington holds 30 offers from top programs in the nation, a few schools have been surging in his recruitment, including the Oregon Ducks.
Washington holds 30 offers from top programs around the nation. Last month, Washington told On3’s Hayes Fawcett that he is down to 11 schools, with Oregon being one of them. The other ten programs Washington has narrowed his choices down to are Ohio State, Penn State, USC, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, and UNLV.
However, out of the 11 schools Washington has narrowed his list down to, Oregon and Alabama stand out among the rest.
“Oregon and Alabama for sure are up there, then schools like Ohio State, Michigan, and USC are right there too,” Washington told On3’s Chad Simmons. “All the schools are still talking to me about once or twice a week, so it is all the same, but some do stand out a little.”
Washington has already visited both Oregon and Alabama for two of the biggest games of the year. The five-star safety was in Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s game against Georgia last season and was also in attendance for Oregon’s regular-season win over the Ohio State Buckeyes.
“When I visited Oregon for the Ohio State game, it was a great environment. I loved it. I like being around the staff too,” Washington told On3.
Standing at 6-5, 200 pounds, Washington is listed as a five-star prospect and is the No. 2 safety in his recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.
Washington’s size will make him valuable to any defense, as he can contest jump balls more effectively, make high-point interceptions, and is better equipped to cover tight ends.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi see the value in a tall defensive back regardless of age. Take Oregon's Kingston Lopa, for example. The 6-5 true freshman appeared in six games as a freshman, including playing seven snaps in the Big Ten Championship Game against Penn State.
During his time on the field in the Big Ten Championship Game, Lopa was matched up against Penn State All-American tight end Tyler Warren on multiple third downs. Lopa may not have shown up on the stat sheet, but he stood his ground against Warren.
Lopa’s ability to step into a major game as a freshman and hold his own against elite competition highlights Oregon’s commitment to developing young talent. For Washington, this example shows that the Ducks aren’t afraid to trust young defensive backs in high-pressure situations. Like Lopa, Washington has the chance to make an early impact if he chooses to commit to Oregon.
Washington not only succeeds on the football field, but he is a multi-sport athlete at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, where he also excels on the basketball court. Oregon’s football staff even took it upon themselves to visit Washington at one of his basketball games.
“They came to see me play basketball in January, then came back to see me at the school another time,” Washington told On3. “Coach [Chris] Hampton is great, they do a great job with me and my family, and I see great opportunities at Oregon.”
Washington will plans to make a decision ahead of the 2025 football season per On3.