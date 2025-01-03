Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Hosting Florida State Transfer Portal Receiver Malik Benson On Visit

Florida State Seminoles senior wide receiver Malik Benson was granted eligibility by the NCAA for his final season in 2025-26. Benson plans on making two visits this weekend to the Oregon Ducks in Eugene and the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville.

Arden Cravalho

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Malik Benson (10) and Southern Methodist Mustangs cornerback Deuce Harmon (7) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Malik Benson (10) and Southern Methodist Mustangs cornerback Deuce Harmon (7) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
According to On3, the Oregon Ducks of the Big Ten Conference will be hosting Florida State transfer wide receiver Malik Benson this upcoming weekend. Along with his trip to Eugene, he will also be paying a visit to the Tennessee Volunteers of the Southeastern Conference in Knoxville.

Benson recently called off his visit to Texas A&M at College Station. This won't be the first time that he has transferred as Benson started his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas before making his way to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Malik Benson (10) runs with the ball during the Spring Showcase
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Malik Benson (10) runs with the ball during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Benson was the No. 1 junior college recruit in 2023. In 23 games from 2021-23, he had 2,206 receiving yards and 21 receiving touchdowns on 102 catches.

At Alabama, he had 13 receptions and one receiving touchdown for 162 receiving yards. With Florida State this season, Benson finished with 311 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown on 25 catches.

Auburn Tigers safety Zion Puckett (10) closes in on Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Malik Benson (11)
Nov 25, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers safety Zion Puckett (10) closes in on Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Malik Benson (11) during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images

Since he competed at a non-NCAA school and was previously out of eligibility, Benson is using the short-term NCAA rule that was granted by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors to remain eligible for the 2025-26 season.

"Uses his explosiveness and top end to take a top off the defense and is also a threat to score on short passes. Is not just fast, but is a slippery open field runner who shows he can break tackles and has good balance. Sudden on double moves and has improved a lot in his route running craft. Adequate size and physical strength but a special athlete who has major big-play ability. Shows he can make contested catches when need be."

Allen Trieu via 247 Sports

Coach Dan Lanning will be losing a valuable piece of the wide receiver room in senior Tez Johnson to the NFL Draft so the addition of the 6-1, 195-pound Benson could help fill that gap. Now a 22-year-old, Benson is ranked as the No. 499 best available prospect and the No. 93 best available wide receiver in On3's transfer portal rankings.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

At this moment, Oregon's roster for next season currently has freshman Jeremiah McClellan, freshman Ryan Pellum, freshman Jack Ressler, freshman Jalen Saint Paul, freshman Jurrion Dickey, freshman Dillon Gresham, sophomore Preston Alford, sophomore Darrian Anderson, sophomore Kyler Kasper, sophomore Justius Lowe, junior Evan Stewart, and junior Gary Bryant Jr. at the wide receiver position.

From the 2025 recruiting class, five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and four-star wide receiver Cooper Perry look to make an immediate splash for the Ducks.

