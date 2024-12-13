Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Target: Louisville Tight End Jamari Johnson
With the NCAA Transfer Portal open for business, schools across the country are searching for capable athletes proven at the college level to fill gaps in their programs. At this moment, fans of the No. 1 Oregon Ducks should keep an eye out for tight ends looking to transfer, as this figures to be a major position of need for the Ducks.
One transfer that’s trending towards the Ducks is Louisville tight end Jamari Johnson. Johnson entered the transfer portal early Thursday with an announcement post on his X account.
“Thank you to all who have been instrumental in my football career,” Johnson said in his announcement post. “After praying, reflecting, and a long discussion with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility. I will cherish the memories and look forward to new beginnings.”
Now, 247 Sports’ Crystal Ball report has Johnson at 100% leaning towards the Ducks. The prediction, coming from recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, was submitted mere hours after Johnson announced his intentions to transfer.
In high school, Johnson was a four-star recruit, ranked 190th nationally and 17th in his home state of California. The Inglewood native is 6-5, 265 pounds, making 247 Sports’ 2023 Freak List for the sport's most talented athletes. During his high school years, Johnson received offers from Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Washington, Michigan State, and Arizona to name a few. Oregon did not offer Johnson out of high school.
It should also be noted that Johnson and current sophomore Duck defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei follow each other on social media. Four-star tight end high school recruit and Oregon signee Vander Ploog also follows Johnson.
During his first year at Louisville, Johnson saw minimal but promising action on the field throughout five game appearances. On the season, Johnson picked up 158 yards off 13 receptions and one touchdown against Virginia. His highest yardage of the season was 33 yards vs. Notre Dame on.
In the 2024 season, Louisville went 8-4 overall and 5-3 in conference, making the Cardinals fifth in the ACC standings for the season.
After the 2024 season, Oregon will be looking for an experienced tight end to add to their roster. Right now, Oregon is losing starter Terrance Ferguson as well as Patrick Herbert because they will have used up their eligibility. The next-up starting tight end for the Ducks in 2025 is likely Kenyon Sadiq, who produced two touchdowns during Oregon’s Big Ten Championship win against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Johnson could very well be a young talent that could become a heavy contributor for the Ducks.
Oregon is also rumored to be pursuing USC transfer wide receiver Duce Robinson.
The Ducks play in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 with a chance to advance in the College Football Playoffs. Their opponent is currently unknown but will either be the Ohio State Buckeyes or the Tennessee Volunteers. It’s very likely potential recruits and transfers for Oregon will be closely watching this match up.
