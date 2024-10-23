Oregon Ducks’ Matayo Uiagalelei On Sacks Hot Streak: Boost Amid Jordan Burch Injury
When it comes to the Oregon Duck defense this season, there are several shining stars. Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei is no stranger to strong performances, but he’s only leveling up from the past season.
Finishing the 2023 season with two sacks, three tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and nine solo tackles (18 total), Uiagalelei is well on his way to doubling these numbers.
Currently, the sophomore defensive end has 5.5 sacks, and 13 solo tackles though seven games. In the past four games, Uiagalelei has had either a full sack or half sack each game. When asked about this hot streak during a post-practice media availability, Uiagalelei said quarterbacks are simply making things easier for him.
“I get a down block. I'm free and I'm just in space. I'm just reading the play then, realize it’s a pass and run after the quarterback, trying to get out. I don't know - last couple weeks, they just been falling down, making my sacks look kind of soft,” Uiagalelei said.
Oregon senior Jordan Burch has been out with a leg injury for the last two games against Ohio State and Purdue. Uiagalelei has been picking up Burch's reps at 4-I, lining up in the inside shoulder of the offensive tackle, when typically Uiagalelei can be found in 7-I (inside shoulder of the tight end) or 9-I (outside of the offensive line). However, because Uiagalelei is the direct replacement for Burch, he’s used to heavier contact in a more inside the line matchup.
There is no current timetable for Burch to return to play.
“Yeah, it has been some more 4-I. Some more, like big [contact] and type stuff, but shoot - if Burch is coming out, even if he was, if he's coming out now I'm coming in, I'm playing big in (4-I) any way. So I think just more reps in total, and just knowing his position. I feel like that's what I've been doing before he was hurt,” said Uiagalelei.
Uiagalelei is a huge factor for how the Ducks were able to get their first shutout in over ten years when they beat the Purdue Boilermakers 35-0. Against Purdue, Uiagalelei picked up three total tackles and one first quarter sack on quarterback Ryan Browne that cost the Boilermakers eight yards and forced a fourth down on Purdue’s first offensive drive of the game.
Uiagalelei had no idea that Oregon's shutout vs. Purdue was the first since 2012 when Oregon shutout Arizona at home. This shutout is also the first time the Ducks have accomplished such a feat on the road since playing Oregon State in Corvallis in 1992.
“I mean, I say it's a goal every game to get a shutout, but I didn't even know that,” Uiagalelei said. “Like, the last time we did, it was, like 10 years ago, so maybe for the coaches [this win was important], I don't know. I mean, it's a goal every game, but it was pretty cool to get a shoutout. Finally, it was the first time in a long time.”
This feat from the Oregon defense came down to the groups’ execution, according to Uiagalelei.
“It really just comes down to doing your job,” Uiagalelei said. “If everybody does their job on the play, we should stop them on every play. We should hold [the quarterback] to zero points. So just everybody doing their job. Some people's job might be harder, but it just comes within practice and just working on it.”
But the California native isn’t done improving his game. Uiagaleilei admits the biggest aspect of change for him coming into the season is his pre-game mentality.
“I think mentally, just being prepared before the game, like kind of knowing what to expect like before to play and then just reacting after the play,” Uiagalelei said.
And that mentality will come into play when facing Illinois in Autzen Stadium, this Saturday on Oct. 26. Instead of a backup quarterback cutting his teeth like at Purdue, Uiagalelei and the defensive line will have to shut down Davey O’Brien Award watch list member and seasoned veteran junior quarterback Luke Altmyer.
“I think he's smart with the ball, and then he has really good legs just running the ball. He’s pretty mobile," Uiagalelei said.
Of course, like most defensive ends would say, Uiagalelei is looking to get physical and stop the run. Uiagalelei wants to muscle around Altmyer and company like he’s continued to do this season so far.
“I'm saying stop the run, but you got a chance at the running back quarterback try and punch the ball out, rip out and do it. Try and do anything. Take the ball out,” Uiagalelei said.
Uiagalelei and the No. 1 Ducks face No. 20 Illinois in Autzen Stadium Saturday, October 26 at 12:30p.m. PT.
