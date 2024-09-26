Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel's 'Trust' With Tight End Terrance Ferguson
EUGENE- Oregon Ducks tight end Terrence Ferguson has been a crucial piece in Oregon's success. Ferguson serves as a leader both on and off the field, pushing his teammates to get better in practice and showing younger Ducks the ropes. This week, Ferguson is helping his team prepare for its first conference game in the Big Ten Conference. The Ducks will face the UCLA Bruins on Saturday at 8 p.m. in the iconic Rose Bowl.
Wednesday after practice with the Oregon Ducks, Ferguson discussed what he has seen from UCLA's defense and discussed his relationship with former Ducks who are now members of UCLA's roster.
Here is what Oregon Ducks tight end Terrence Ferguson had to say ahead of Oregon's game against UCLA:
Ferguson on facing some of his former teammates who now play for UCLA:
"I think it's just really cool to be able to see those guys again. I stay in touch with a lot of them. We're really close as a class. Mo (Moliki Matavao) especially is one of my best friends still."
Ferguson on what he has improved on:
"I've made huge strides, especially in the blocking game and just as a football player."
Ferguson on UCLA tight end and former Duck Moliki "Mo" Matavao:
"I think Mo has [made huge strides] too. You turn on the tape, he's someone to watch. We can see him, and he's become such a better football player across the board from route running, pass blocking, run blocking. He just looks like a better athlete out there. Kind of grew into some of his body, and he's playing well. So it's really cool to see, especially because I really care for the guy, you know, seeing him go do his thing out there."
Ferguson on the energy in the tight end room during the bye week:
"We got a lot of good work. And all the young guys brought good energy. They get a little more reps during that, then I think me, Pat (Patrick Herbert), and Kenyon [Sadiq] really did a good job of bringing energy to those. You know, you could be lackadaisical on your day or your bye week. And I think we got a lot of good workouts and got better."
Ferguson on former Duck defensive back Bryan "BA" Addison:
"It's the same thing we've seen. And, you know, he's a good player. He flies around, he plays hard, and he's lengthy, so he's someone who can cause a lot of problems. It's the same thing I've seen from since he practiced here and he was here, just he's a good player."
Ferguson on UCLA's defense:
"I think across the board, they have really good athletes, and they have lengthy players that can make plays. I think they do a lot of different things—probably exotic things I'd say—that cause trouble if you're not dialed in, but across the board, the length they have across the board on defense."
Ferguson on his relationship with quarterback Dillon Gabriel:
"We built that connection early, and I feel like he trusts me, and we have just kind of timing that we've built up over the summer that just happened over time, really. So I think that's just translated on the field. He knows where I'm going to be at that time. I know where he's looking, and it's just translated on the field smoothly."
