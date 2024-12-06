Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Needs: Tight End, Defensive Linemen?

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks still have the Big Ten Championship Game and a potential run in the College Football Playoff to look forward to, but the transfer portal opens soon, and the Ducks will look to replace tight end Terrance Ferguson, while filling needs at other positions.

Gabriel Duarte

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammates during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammates during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks' season isn't over yet, but as the year reaches its end, Ducks coaches must spend some time preparing for the 2025 season. The transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 9, and Oregon will look to be active in the portal, filling any holes left on the roster after signing the No. 3 recruiting class in the country.

1. Tight End

u
Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

One of the most glaring needs on this team, tight end will be a position the Ducks will recruit heavily in the portal. Oregon tight ends Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert are moving on after this season. With Ferguson being the fourth-leading receiver on the team, both his and Herbert's experience will be missed. The Ducks could look for a depth piece to pair alongside Kenyon Sadiq as Oregon has a ton of talent returning and coming in on the outside.

2. Defensive Line/End

u
Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) tackles Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This will be considered a stretch by some considering the depth that the Ducks have slated to return, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning is most likely scoping out the transfer portal for a few defensive linemen. With Jordan Burch and Derrick Harmon projected to be NFL draft picks, and Jamaree Caldwell, Keyon Ware-Hudson, and Josh Simmons graduating by next fall, there are a lot of quality snaps that the Ducks will need to fill. Oregon can afford to be picky with who they will bring in thanks to the talent on the roster already waiting for an opportunity, but the coaching staff will be on the hunt for experienced defensive lineman who can fill the holes left behind by Burch and Harmon.

3. Linebacker

u
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (2) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon will be losing the heart and soul of their defense when linebackers Jeffrey Bassa and Bryce Boettcher graudate in the spring. Boettcher, their leading tackler and an Oregon native will be a big loss for the Ducks. Bassa has registered 46 tackles, two forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks. Oregon has a couple of in-house replacements in Teitum Tuioti and Devon Jackson, but the Ducks will have turn to another option or two in the portal for depth after signing two linebacker recruits from the high school rank.

MORE: Andrew Olesh Signing Decision 'Real Close:' Oregon Ducks, Michigan, Penn State?

MORE: Oregon Ducks Dominate Signing Day: Add Top Receivers Dakorien Moore, Dallas Wilson

MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Black Uniform Combination for Big Ten Championship vs Penn State

MORE: 5-Star Trey McNutt Signs With Oregon Ducks: Early National Signing Day Tracker

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Penn State In Big Ten Championship Game

MORE: ESPN Calls Oregon Ducks 'Least Interesting' Team After 12-0 Season?

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Credits Dillon Gabriel For Signing Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama Above Miami Controversy, Oregon Ducks No 1

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive

MORE: Big Ten Championship: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Prediction

MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Breaks Another Record In Cleveland Win On Monday Night: 'Chip On Shoulder'

Published |Modified
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Home/Football