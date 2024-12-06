Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Needs: Tight End, Defensive Linemen?
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks' season isn't over yet, but as the year reaches its end, Ducks coaches must spend some time preparing for the 2025 season. The transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 9, and Oregon will look to be active in the portal, filling any holes left on the roster after signing the No. 3 recruiting class in the country.
1. Tight End
One of the most glaring needs on this team, tight end will be a position the Ducks will recruit heavily in the portal. Oregon tight ends Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert are moving on after this season. With Ferguson being the fourth-leading receiver on the team, both his and Herbert's experience will be missed. The Ducks could look for a depth piece to pair alongside Kenyon Sadiq as Oregon has a ton of talent returning and coming in on the outside.
2. Defensive Line/End
This will be considered a stretch by some considering the depth that the Ducks have slated to return, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning is most likely scoping out the transfer portal for a few defensive linemen. With Jordan Burch and Derrick Harmon projected to be NFL draft picks, and Jamaree Caldwell, Keyon Ware-Hudson, and Josh Simmons graduating by next fall, there are a lot of quality snaps that the Ducks will need to fill. Oregon can afford to be picky with who they will bring in thanks to the talent on the roster already waiting for an opportunity, but the coaching staff will be on the hunt for experienced defensive lineman who can fill the holes left behind by Burch and Harmon.
3. Linebacker
Oregon will be losing the heart and soul of their defense when linebackers Jeffrey Bassa and Bryce Boettcher graudate in the spring. Boettcher, their leading tackler and an Oregon native will be a big loss for the Ducks. Bassa has registered 46 tackles, two forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks. Oregon has a couple of in-house replacements in Teitum Tuioti and Devon Jackson, but the Ducks will have turn to another option or two in the portal for depth after signing two linebacker recruits from the high school rank.
MORE: Andrew Olesh Signing Decision 'Real Close:' Oregon Ducks, Michigan, Penn State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dominate Signing Day: Add Top Receivers Dakorien Moore, Dallas Wilson
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Black Uniform Combination for Big Ten Championship vs Penn State
MORE: 5-Star Trey McNutt Signs With Oregon Ducks: Early National Signing Day Tracker
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Penn State In Big Ten Championship Game
MORE: ESPN Calls Oregon Ducks 'Least Interesting' Team After 12-0 Season?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Credits Dillon Gabriel For Signing Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama Above Miami Controversy, Oregon Ducks No 1
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive
MORE: Big Ten Championship: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Prediction
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Breaks Another Record In Cleveland Win On Monday Night: 'Chip On Shoulder'