Oregon Ducks Top Transfer Portal Targets: Bear Alexander, Micah Hudson
While the No. 1 Oregon Ducks prepare to make a run in the College Football Playoff, the transfer portal has opened. As a result, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff will have to spend some time monitoring and recruiting their top transfer targets.
Lanning has shown the ability to land impact players out of the transfer portal, exemplified on the current roster by defensive backs Jabbar Muhammad, Kobe Savage, Tysheem Johnson as well as defensive linemen Jordan Burch, Jamaree Caldwell, and Derrick Harmon.
Here are some of Oregon's projected top targets in the transfer portal:
Bear Alexander - USC Trojans defensive lineman
USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander only played three games in the 2024 season in order to preserve his redshirt, and Alexander will be one of the top targets in the portal once again. The former Georgia Bulldog recently told On3 that his top schools are currently Oregon, Penn State, and SMU.
Will the elite defensive lineman land in Eugene? The Ducks will need to replace Burch and Caldwell, as well as Harmon who could test the NFL Draft.
Kendal Daniels - Oklahoma State safety/linebacker
Oklahoma State transfer Kendal Daniels figures to be one of the top names for every major program in college football. Daniels is an Oklahoma native, but the Ducks will try to convince him to make the trip out to Eugene, Oregon.
His versatility and experience makes him valuable for any program, especially one like Oregon who will be replacing senior linebackers Jeffrey Bassa and Bryce Boettcher after the year.
Micah Hudson - Texas Tech wide receiver
Texas Tech wide receiver Micah Hudson only spent one season with the Red Raiders before entering the transfer portal. Hudson was a consensus five-star recruit, the No. 4-ranked wide receiver by the 247Sports Composite.
Lanning and Oregon wide receivers coach Junior Adams have landed playmakers out of the portal like Evan Stewart and Traeshon Holden. Will Hudson be the next?
Quinten Joyner - USC running back
USC Trojans running back Quinten Joyner announced his decision to enter the transfer portal when it officially opened on Monday, and the move seems to be somewhat of a surprise. Joyner's rushing average of 7.6 yards per carry led the Big Ten during the 2024 season, but USC running back Woody Marks received a bulk of the team's carries. Joyner scored three touchdowns on 63 rushing attempts and 478 rushing yards.
If Oregon running backs Jordan James and Noah Whittington are not on the Ducks 2025 roster, then Joyner appears to be a great possible addition to the Oregon Ducks.
Williams Nwaneri - Missouri EDGE
Oregon has not yet been connected to Missouri defensive end Nwaneri in the transfer portal, but the Ducks were heavily involved with Williams when he was a five-star recruit in the 2023 class. However, the Missouri transfer decided to stay close to home when he originally committed, and he is not expected to leave the SEC footprint as a transfer.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Jaxson Jones Enters Transfer Portal Before College Football Playoff
MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Gives Bucky Irving Injury Update
MORE: Heisman Trophy Finalists: Dillon Gabriel, Ashton Jeanty, Travis Hunter, Cam Ward
MORE: Joel Klatt Rips Selection Committee: 'Horrendous Job' With Oregon Ducks Playoff Path
MORE: Nick Saban Asks Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning About Rat Poison: College Football Playoff
MORE: Heisman Trophy Finalists: Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel Odds
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Injured vs. Kansas City Chiefs
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Motivated By Biological Mom: Makes History In Big Ten Title Win
MORE: Penn States' James Franklin Calls Out 'Lopsided' Officiating In Loss To Oregon Ducks
MORE: Penn State's James Franklin Angry As Oregon Ducks Band Interrupts Press Conference
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Emotional Reaction To Winning Big Ten Championship
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive