Oregon Ducks Top Transfer Portal Targets: Bear Alexander, Micah Hudson

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning potential top targets in the transfer portal. Oregon can bolster the 2025 roster with transfers like USC Trojans' Quinten Joyner or Texas Tech's Micah Hudson while preparing for a College Football Playoff run, starting with the Rose Bowl.

USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander is in the transfer portal for a second time, former Georgia Bulldogs defender.
While the No. 1 Oregon Ducks prepare to make a run in the College Football Playoff, the transfer portal has opened. As a result, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff will have to spend some time monitoring and recruiting their top transfer targets.

Lanning has shown the ability to land impact players out of the transfer portal, exemplified on the current roster by defensive backs Jabbar Muhammad, Kobe Savage, Tysheem Johnson as well as defensive linemen Jordan Burch, Jamaree Caldwell, and Derrick Harmon.

Here are some of Oregon's projected top targets in the transfer portal:

Bear Alexander - USC Trojans defensive lineman

USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander only played three games in the 2024 season in order to preserve his redshirt, and Alexander will be one of the top targets in the portal once again. The former Georgia Bulldog recently told On3 that his top schools are currently Oregon, Penn State, and SMU.

Will the elite defensive lineman land in Eugene? The Ducks will need to replace Burch and Caldwell, as well as Harmon who could test the NFL Draft.

Kendal Daniels - Oklahoma State safety/linebacker

Oklahoma State transfer Kendal Daniels figures to be one of the top names for every major program in college football. Daniels is an Oklahoma native, but the Ducks will try to convince him to make the trip out to Eugene, Oregon.

His versatility and experience makes him valuable for any program, especially one like Oregon who will be replacing senior linebackers Jeffrey Bassa and Bryce Boettcher after the year.

Micah Hudson - Texas Tech wide receiver

Texas Tech wide receiver Micah Hudson only spent one season with the Red Raiders before entering the transfer portal. Hudson was a consensus five-star recruit, the No. 4-ranked wide receiver by the 247Sports Composite.

Lanning and Oregon wide receivers coach Junior Adams have landed playmakers out of the portal like Evan Stewart and Traeshon Holden. Will Hudson be the next?

Quinten Joyner - USC running back

Southern California Trojans running back Quinten Joyner (0) runs the ball ahead of Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Quinten Joyner (0) runs the ball ahead of Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC Trojans running back Quinten Joyner announced his decision to enter the transfer portal when it officially opened on Monday, and the move seems to be somewhat of a surprise. Joyner's rushing average of 7.6 yards per carry led the Big Ten during the 2024 season, but USC running back Woody Marks received a bulk of the team's carries. Joyner scored three touchdowns on 63 rushing attempts and 478 rushing yards.

If Oregon running backs Jordan James and Noah Whittington are not on the Ducks 2025 roster, then Joyner appears to be a great possible addition to the Oregon Ducks.

Williams Nwaneri - Missouri EDGE

Oregon has not yet been connected to Missouri defensive end Nwaneri in the transfer portal, but the Ducks were heavily involved with Williams when he was a five-star recruit in the 2023 class. However, the Missouri transfer decided to stay close to home when he originally committed, and he is not expected to leave the SEC footprint as a transfer.

