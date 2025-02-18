Ducks Digest

Former Oregon Quarterback Tyler Shough Biggest NFL Draft Riser Ahead of Combine?

Former Oregon Ducks and Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough is one of 15 quarterbacks that will be participating in the 2025 NFL Combine starting late February. He has momentum before the NFL Draft after a notable performance at the Senior Bowl. Shough played at Oregon from 2018-2020.

Feb 1, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team quarterback Tyler Shough of Louisville (2) throws the ball during the first half of the 2025 Senior Bowl football game against the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Former Oregon Ducks and Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough has been impressing scouts and is trending upwards on NFL Draft boards. Shough is currently ranked as the No. 11 quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class per NFL Draft Buzz. NFL Mock Draft database has Shough as a projected 6th round pick. 

Tyler Shough Invited To 2025 NFL Combine

Tyler Shough is one of 15 quarterbacks that was invited to the 2025 NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis next week.

Shough will be in the same throwing group as the projected top two quarterbacks; Miami Hurricanes’ Cam Ward and Colorado Buffaloes’ Shedeur Sanders. 

Shough impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl earlier this month. He can help his draft stock even more with a good showing at the combine. It will be interesting to see how teams view Shough as he is one of the oldest players in the draft at 25 years old, and has an injury history.

Tyler Shough Senior Bowl Measurements

Tyler Shough measured in at the Senior Bowl at 6-4, 224 pounds. His hand size was 9 and 3/4 inches, while his arm length was 31 inches, and his wingspan at 76 and 1/4 inches. Shough was taller and weighed more than any other quarterback that was at the Senior Bowl.

In the game, Shough went six for 13 passing, with a touchdown pass and an interception.

Tyler Shough's College Career

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) during pregame warm-up at the 50th PlayStation Fie
Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) during pregame warm-up at the 50th PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Network Ncaa Football Oregon At Iowa State / Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Tyler Shough had a long journey through college football. Shough started his collegiate career at Oregon in 2018 as a backup to quarterback Justin Herbert. He spent his first two seasons waiting for his chance. He finally got it in 2020 after Herbert was drafted to the NFL, but it was a shortened season due to the COVID pandemic. He played in all seven games that season for the Ducks and threw for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns. 

Shough announced in the offseason that he would be transferring to Texas Tech. He started for the Red Raiders in 2021, but had a season ending broken collarbone in Week 4.

Shough battled more injuries in his 2022 season with Texas Tech, but this time was able to finish the season after missing a handful of games with a shoulder injury. He had even more bad injury luck in 2023, where he broke his leg in a Week 4 game, ending his season yet again. Shough entered the portal in the offseason and transferred to Louisville. 

After a redshirt year, shortened COVID year, multiple season ending injuries, Shough finally played more than 7 games in what was his 7th and final collegiate season in 2024. 

He had by far his best season, playing in all 12 regular season games, throwing for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. Louisville had a record of 8-4 with Shough under center. 

CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

