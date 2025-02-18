Former Oregon Quarterback Tyler Shough Biggest NFL Draft Riser Ahead of Combine?
Former Oregon Ducks and Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough has been impressing scouts and is trending upwards on NFL Draft boards. Shough is currently ranked as the No. 11 quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class per NFL Draft Buzz. NFL Mock Draft database has Shough as a projected 6th round pick.
Tyler Shough Invited To 2025 NFL Combine
Tyler Shough is one of 15 quarterbacks that was invited to the 2025 NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis next week.
Shough will be in the same throwing group as the projected top two quarterbacks; Miami Hurricanes’ Cam Ward and Colorado Buffaloes’ Shedeur Sanders.
Shough impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl earlier this month. He can help his draft stock even more with a good showing at the combine. It will be interesting to see how teams view Shough as he is one of the oldest players in the draft at 25 years old, and has an injury history.
Tyler Shough Senior Bowl Measurements
Tyler Shough measured in at the Senior Bowl at 6-4, 224 pounds. His hand size was 9 and 3/4 inches, while his arm length was 31 inches, and his wingspan at 76 and 1/4 inches. Shough was taller and weighed more than any other quarterback that was at the Senior Bowl.
In the game, Shough went six for 13 passing, with a touchdown pass and an interception.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Facility Multi-Million Dollar Expansion Under Construction
MORE: 3 Things to Know About Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers Coach Ross Douglas
MORE: New Orleans Saints' Juwan Johnson To Sign With Denver Broncos, Sean Payton Reunion?
Tyler Shough's College Career
Tyler Shough had a long journey through college football. Shough started his collegiate career at Oregon in 2018 as a backup to quarterback Justin Herbert. He spent his first two seasons waiting for his chance. He finally got it in 2020 after Herbert was drafted to the NFL, but it was a shortened season due to the COVID pandemic. He played in all seven games that season for the Ducks and threw for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Shough announced in the offseason that he would be transferring to Texas Tech. He started for the Red Raiders in 2021, but had a season ending broken collarbone in Week 4.
Shough battled more injuries in his 2022 season with Texas Tech, but this time was able to finish the season after missing a handful of games with a shoulder injury. He had even more bad injury luck in 2023, where he broke his leg in a Week 4 game, ending his season yet again. Shough entered the portal in the offseason and transferred to Louisville.
After a redshirt year, shortened COVID year, multiple season ending injuries, Shough finally played more than 7 games in what was his 7th and final collegiate season in 2024.
He had by far his best season, playing in all 12 regular season games, throwing for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. Louisville had a record of 8-4 with Shough under center.