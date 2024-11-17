Oregon Ducks Remain Unanimous No. 1 in AP Top-25 Poll
After the No. 1 Oregon Ducks avoided an upset from the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night, they did not lose any first-place votes in the AP Top-25 Poll. The Ducks have held the top spot in the AP Poll for the last four weeks, including a unanimous No. 1 ranking in the last two versions of the top-25.
Oregon struggled with Wisconsin, winning 16-13, but they are only one of three remaining undefeated teams in college football. The zero in the loss column is reason alone to keep the Ducks as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country.
No. 2 Ohio State stayed put behind the Ducks after beating Northwestern 31-7. No. 3 Texas beat Arkansas 20-10 in a heated rivalry game, keeping the Longhorns in the third spot.
No. 4 Penn State beat Purdue 49-10, and No. 5 Indiana was resting during their bye week. As a result, there was no movement in the top-five rankings in the latest AP Top-25 Poll. However, the rest of the top-10 changed.
Ranked No. 6 at the time, Tennessee lost on the road to the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia fell from the No. 2 ranking after losing to Ole Miss in Week 11, but their win over the Volunteers moves them back into the top-10 at No. 8.
The BYU Cougars' undefeated season came to an end with a 17-13 loss to unranked Kansas at home. The Cougars dropped to No. 14 in the latest poll.
Oregon's win over Wisconsin was far from pretty, but the Ducks survived and protected their perfect record. After the win, Oregon coach Dan Lanning praised his team's ability to fight back and get the win.
"The word you keep hearing is resilient," said Lanning. "I think that's what showed up tonight for our team. It didn't look the way that we scripted it, but I'm really proud of our guys down the stretch there, when it mattered, and being able to take advantage of the opportunity there from I thought they came and performed. We talk about the most physical teams got a chance to win this game. I thought we were the more physical team, certainly in the second half."
While the Ducks enjoy the bye week, they will most likely be watching No. 5 Indiana face off against No. 2 Ohio State. Oregon has all-but clinched their spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, and the winner of the Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers game will most likely decide the Ducks' opponent in Lucas Oil Stadium.
The College Football Playoff Rankings will be released on Tuesday, but the AP Top-25 Poll gives a glimpse into how far teams can either rise or fall. Here is the full AP Poll:
1 Oregon
2 Ohio State
3 Texas
4 Penn State
5 Indiana
6 Notre Dame
7 Alabama
8 Georgia
9 Ole Miss
10 Tennessee
11 Miami
12 Boise State
13 SMU
14 BYU
15 Texas A&M
16 Colorado
17 Clemson
18 Army
19 South Carolina
20 Tulane
21 Arizona State
22 Iowa State
23 UNLV
24 Illinois
25 Washington State
