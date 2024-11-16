Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Targeting Flips from Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State Commits
EUGENE- It is no secret that Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff are working to bring in yet another top-ranked recruiting class. Last season, Oregon compiled the No. 3 recruiting class for 2024 (No. 1 in the Big Ten Conference), and the program is looking to extend this success into both the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes.
The early signing period is less than three weeks away, and although many highly touted prospects have made their college decisions, many are still undeclared. The possibility of flipping recruits is not off the table either.
One recruit Oregon has been looking to flip is four-star 2025 linebacker commit Kaleb Burns, who is currently committed to Baylor. According to On3, the Ducks are predicted to land Burns’ commitment.
Burns was in Eugene for a visit during the Ducks’ dramatic win over the Ohio State Buckeyes when the then-No. 3 ranked Oregon Ducks took down the previously No. 2 Buckeyes 32-31.
After the victory, Oregon emerged as a frontrunner to flip various talented recruits, including Ohio State's five-star commits Chris Henry Jr. and Na’eem Offord, Michigan tight end commit Andrew Olesh, and four-star Baylor commit Burns.
After the game, Burns told Rivals’ Marshall Levenson that he feels "truly wanted" by Oregon after the visit.
"Seeing them win big and then Coach [Dan] Lanning coming and talking to me, still applying pressure, that just shows me how much I'm truly wanted here in Eugene," Burns told Rivals.
As the early signing period approaches, the Ducks remain a favorite to land Burns’ commitment and add to their 2025 recruiting class.
Although Oregon is on track to flip multiple top prospects, another challenge the Oregon coaching staff faces is keeping their own commits. Oregon boasts the nation’s top wide receiver prospects in Dakorien Moore and Dallas Wilson, as well as one of the country’s best safeties in the class of 2025, Trey McNutt.
Like other programs, Oregon is not safe from losing commits, and top programs have been working tirelessly to try to flip top talents from the Ducks’ recruiting class.
Oregon commit Dakorien Moore recently took a visit to LSU, a program Moore was previously committed to before switching to Oregon. Florida is working to flip Oregon commit Dallas Wilson. Wilson will be in Florida on Saturday to visit the program as the Gators face LSU.
The Ducks currently rank No. 9 nationally in 247 Sports’ 2025 football team recruiting rankings (No. 2 in the Big Ten). However, there is still plenty of time and opportunity for Oregon to add to its 2025 class before next season. Arguably, the best way to land top recruits is to show that you are a winning program, and Oregon is doing just that. The Ducks are the No. 1 team in the nation and are on track to bring home the program’s first national title. As the early signing period approaches, Oregon is on the road to establishing another top recruiting class.
