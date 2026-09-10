How Oregon Ducks' Week 2 Uniform Drop Reflects Program Identity

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks referenced the former Ducks coach Rich Brooks era in a "Mighty Oregon" and "Gang Green" combination of their "Generation O" uniforms during their neck-and-neck 34-27 win against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium.

Now, with the Ducks headed on the road to Boone Pickens Stadium to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys after a 2025 69-3 beatdown in Eugene, Oregon, the Ducks are once again pulling a page from their own history book for another fresh uniform look.

Running back Jordon Davison models the Oregon Ducks uniform combination for the Ducks' first road game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys | @GoDucks on X | @goducks on X

A 2008 Holiday Bowl Uniform Tribute

Modeled by sophomore running back Jordon Davison, who clocked in a whopping 90-yards and one touchdown over 12 carries against the Broncos, this uniform was released (similar to last weeks' combination) with an accompanying highlight reel of former Oregon games. This particular highlight reel focused on the 2008 season, in which the Oregon Ducks beat out the Cowboys for the Pacific Life Holiday Bowl victory, 42-31.

That Holiday Bowl, played in San Diego, California, was the first time the Ducks had ever played the Cowboys. Since then, the Ducks played the Cowboys once more during the 2025 season, in which the 69-3 final score was the largest deficit the Cowboys had lost by since Oklahoma became a state.

Dec 30, 2008; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks center Max Unger (60), left, and running back Jeremiah Johnson (24) hold the championship trophy after the Ducks' 42-31 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Passing the Torch

A part of that 2008 victory is the performance of running back Jeremiah Johnson, who finished the season as a second-team All Pac-10 selection and went on to go undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft but did make it on the Houston Texans for a decade-long career spanning multiple NFL and CFL teams. During the Holiday Bowl against the Cowboys, Johnson put in 119 rushing yards and a touchdown (seen in the uniform reveal highlights) to help seal Oregon's victory.

To have Davison, a massive part of Oregon's run game, highlight Johnson in this "Mighty Oregon" white jersey and "Gang Green" pants with a shiny green and white helmet similar to the 2008 uniform feels like a passing of the torch for both players, but also a highlight to the intention behind the "Generation O" uniforms, which were created as an ode to Oregon's long history of innovation on the field and in on-field fashion.

Unique Statistics

According to uniform fanatic and graphic designer Jonah Henderson, this uniform combination is the eighth year in a row that the Ducks have worn a green, white, and green combination. It's the first time a white mask has been utilized with a non-white helmet in the modern era.

What Fans Should Be Wearing

To accompany the Ducks' uniform design on the field, fans are encouraged to wear a green outfit to Stillwater, Oklahoma. This theme is one of the five green fan-theme games for this season, the No. 1 most used fan color for the 2026 season followed by yellow (3 games) and black (3 games).

Big Ten Reactions

During Big Ten media days, coaches and players across the conference gave their takes on which member school (besides their own) had the best uniforms. The Ducks took first place in the rankings ahead of USC, Penn State, Nebraska, and others.

So many to choose from in @B1Gfootball 🤩



We challenged coaches & players to pick the BEST UNIFORMS besides their own 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dSs80zPwbi — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) August 31, 2026

Running back Jordon Davison models the Oregon Ducks uniform combination for the Ducks' first road game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys | @GoDucks on X | @GoDucks on X

Uniforms Rooted In Substance

The history of Oregon's uniforms go hand-in-hand with the Ducks' lasting relationship with sportswear brand Nike. As detailed in GoDucks' documentary "Rooted in Substance", Nike's partnership with Oregon resulted in the company testing its latest technology with the Ducks' athletes while elevating Oregon's brand image (the "O" logo in the 2000's is a great example).

Oregon's uniform selection is a collaborative process with Nike, designers like the father-son duo of Van Horne Designs, Oregon Football Equipment Administrator Kenny Farr, and a board of selected athletes that give their own input for uniform design and scheduling.

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