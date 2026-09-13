Three Things You Didn’t See on TV During Oregon’s Upset Loss to Oklahoma State

Whether Ducks fans watching from home liked it or not, ESPN’s cameras captured Oregon’s costly penalties, offensive struggles, porous defense and three failed fourth-down attempts in a 39-31 upset loss to Oklahoma State. What the broadcast didn't show was everything unfolding beyond the action on the field as the Ducks’ nation-leading 12-game road winning streak came to an end.

It was a strange Saturday in Stillwater. Nearby lightning delayed what was already a 9 a.m. kickoff for the Ducks’ body clocks by 90 minutes. By the second half, the heat index had climbed into the triple digits.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, greets Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The day began on a much brighter note. Oregon coach Dan Lanning appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay” and helped raise $550,000 for the Sam Day Foundation, a children’s cancer charity close to his heart. Pat McAfee challenged Lanning to hit the goalpost’s crossbar from the 15-yard line with a $500,000 donation at stake. Lanning missed his first two attempts before connecting on his third and final throw, then contributed another $50,000 of his own.

Once the game finally began, however, the mood shifted... and so did Oregon’s afternoon.

Some of the most revealing moments were not shown on TV... from a sideline interaction between quarterback Dante Moore and tight end Jamari Johnson, to Lanning shouldering the blame, to some Instagram activity...

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are three things the TV broadcast didn't show.

This weekly column will publish the day after every Ducks game. Be sure to come back each week for more.

1. Oregon Players’ Instagram Activity Stands Out After Loss

Shortly after Oregon’s crushing defeat, receiver Dakorien Moore and linebacker Devon Jackson shared individual highlights from the game on their Instagram stories.

The posts don’t tell us how either player felt about the loss... or whether they were simply proud of individual plays... but it was still an unusual thing to see from two players in a Ducks program that puts so much emphasis on team accountability.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore Instagram story | Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore Instagram story

Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson Instagram story | Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson Instagram story

Jackson was arguably Oregon’s MVP in the loss, putting the top-end speed that earned him a place on Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks List” on full display.

The inside linebacker matched his career high with seven tackles, including three solo stops, and recorded his first career interception in the opening quarter. Jackson returned the pick 96 yards for Oregon’s first touchdown of the game, producing one of the Ducks’ few bright spots in Stillwater.

Dakorien Moore's Instagram posts came moments after he had been spotted sitting alone on Oregon's bench with a towel on his head. Moore was the final player to go to the locker room as Cowboys fans stormed the field and took down the field posts. He, along with other Oregon receivers, dropped crucial passes from quarterback Dante Moore.

The receiver finished with three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown, highlighted by a 36-yard score in the third quarter. It was his second touchdown reception of the season and the fifth of his career.

Dan Lanning Places the Blame on Himself

After the game, Lanning took full accountability of the performance... and he had plenty of chances to name other's shortcomings.

When asked whether he regretted his offensive and defensive coordinator hires, Lanning put the blame squarely on himself.

"The decisions I make, The decisions we make as an offensive staff, the decisions we make as a defensive staff, and then execution - All those things play into it - and every bit of that I own. I'm responsible for," Lanning said.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It sounds like Oregon will be focusing on calling better plays, but also improvement of the execution by the team.

"Ultimately, plays don't matter unless you execute the play. Right now, can we call better plays? Absolutely, on both sides of the ball," Lanning said.

He also pulled back the curtain on his controversial decision to go for it on 4th-and-8 on the Oregon 33 with under seven minutes left.

"I know there'll be a lot of questions about fourth down situations. I think you have to be aggressive in those moments, especially when you're not having success..."



Oregon coach Dan Lanning on the Ducks’ fourth-down approach after going 0-for-3 against Oklahoma State:… pic.twitter.com/1944ZVCEMp — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 13, 2026

It was clear that the Ducks’ coach stepped to the podium and put himself at the center of the criticism.

Jamari Johnson Sideline Activity

The Ducks greatly missed starting tight end Jamari Johnson, one of Moore's favorite targets, in the defeat. Johnson was a surprise add to the injury report, listed as "out" with an undisclosed injury.

Johnson did travel but was not in pads on the sideline and the Ducks started tight end Andrew Olesh in his place. After the loss, Lanning offered a brief injury update on Johnson - that he got "banged up" in week one and they will monitor his progress this week.

There was a sideline moment captured by 247Sports' Erik Skopil that provides some optimism: Johnson and Moore were playing catch during a television break.

While it does not indicate when Johnson might return... or whether he is ready for contact... it was an encouraging sight about how he remains locked in, after the tight end was ruled out against Oklahoma State.

Jamari Johnson was playing catch with Dante Moore during the TV break FWIW. pic.twitter.com/cRmlFodozY — Erik Skopil (@Erik_Skopil) September 12, 2026

None of these moments change the final score, but together they offer a fuller picture of a strange and disappointing Saturday for the Ducks.

Next up, Oregon looks to bounce back on a short week as it hosts Portland State at 7:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Sept. 18, at Autzen Stadium.

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