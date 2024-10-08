Predicting ESPN's College GameDay Celebrity Guest Picker For Oregon Ducks, Ohio State
ESPN's College GameDay will be making its return to Eugene for the key Big Ten Conference matchup between the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No.3 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Oct. 12. Both teams are entering the game undefeated with a 5-0 overall record, 2-0 in conference play.
This will be the 12th all-time appearance in Eugene, and its first since 2022. The Ducks hold an 8-3 record when College GameDay is in town, including a 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA back in 2022. New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu was the guest picker, but she will not be the guest picker this weekend as she is playing in the WNBA Finals.
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has a NBA preseason game that Saturday night. No NFL players with a game on Sunday will be the picker. The Oregon Duck was the guest picker in 2014 and will definitely be making an appearance during College GameDay, but not as the guest picker. Phil Knight was the guest picker back in 2009 when the Oregon Ducks beat the USC Trojans, 47-20. He doesn't make public appearances too often anymore, so he's out.
Should Braden Pape come back? As a four-year-old in 2012, he was the guest picker when Oregon lost to Stanford in overtime, 17-14. Lee Corso came up with memorable line "Not so fast, midget!" during that College GameDay. The moment will live on forever.
Here are some different celebrities, former and current athletes that could potentially be named the guest picker for Saturday's show:
Kaitlin Olson - "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "High Potential" star, 1997 University of Oregon graduate
Ty Burrell - "Modern Family" star, attended University of Oregon in the late 1980's
Sam Elliot - Academy Award nominee, attended University of Oregon in the late 1960's
Glen Powell - "Top Gun" star, will play Oregon Ducks' quarterback in "Chad Powers"
Rich Brooks - Oregon football coach from 1977 to 1994
Dillon Brooks - Houston Rockets guard/forward, 2017 Pac-12 Player of the Year
Mike Bellotti - Oregon football coach from 1995 to 2008
Neil Everett - former SportsCenter anchor, 1984 University of Oregon graduate
Joey Harrington - former NFL and Oregon Ducks quarterback, 2001 Pac-10 Player of the Year
Dennis Dixon - former NFL and Oregon Ducks quarterback, 2x Super Bowl champion
Wyndham Clark - 2023 U.S. Open champion, 2017 University of Oregon graduate
Ahmad Rashad - Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor
Dan Fouts - former NFL and Oregon Ducks quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers Hall of Fame
Cole Hocker - gold medal winner in 1500 m in 2024 Paris Olympics, University of Oregon alum
Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins safety, Oregon safety from 2018 to 2020
College GameDay features host Rece Davis who is joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, along with college football insider Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims. "Stanford" Steve Coughlin is the show's sports betting analyst.
Kaitlin Olson or Ty Burrell seem like the most relevant and the best option to be the guest picker at this point of time. Burrell did a fantastic job as the College GameDay guest picker back in 2023 when the Oregon Ducks destroyed the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City, 35-6.
Make sure to have the coffee ready as it's going to be an early Saturday morning. College GameDay starts at 6 a.m. PT and runs until 9 a.m. PT. The pit opens at 3:30 a.m. PT, and fans can line up early.
