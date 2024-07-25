Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Standing Room Only Tickets Available
The Oregon Ducks' highly anticipated matchup against Ohio State on October 12th at Autzen Stadium has been a hot ticket since it was announced. While the initial allotment of tickets sold out through the Oregon Ducks' website in May, the demand for this highly anticipated game has kept prices soaring on the secondary market. Wednesday the University of Oregon announced standing room only tickets are available through ticket master.
The University of Oregon and Ticketmaster have released "general admission" tickets, starting at a steep $325. These tickets offer a standing-room-only experience located on the north side of Autzen stadium.
The Oregon vs Ohio State game is the second most expensive college football game ticket of the 2024 season on the secondary market, with individual seats reaching as high as $3,000.
The intense demand for tickets is unsurprising given the high stakes of the matchup. Both Oregon and Ohio State are considered top contenders for the Big Ten Championship and the 2024 College Football National Championship.
The Oregon vs Ohio State game is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated college football matchups of the 2024 season. With tickets in high demand and prices skyrocketing, fans are eager to secure their spot at Autzen Stadium.
In the Big Ten Football Preseason Poll from Cleveland.com, Ohio State was the runaway favorite with 21 votes to win the league. This is in the ninth time the Buckeyes have been picked as the preseason favorites. The Ducks received six first-place votes from the 27 voters. That helped the Ducks to a preseason No. 2 ranking.