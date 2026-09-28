Oregon ‘Ducks vs. Them’ Video At USC Could Answer One Massive Question

EUGENE - Oregon’s “Ducks vs. Them” video from its emotional 41–27 win over USC is highly anticipated for its behind-the-scenes look at how coach Dan Lanning and his players responded when quarterback Dante Moore’s injury left the sports world holding its breath.

Oregon’s “Ducks vs. Them” Video From Emotional Win Over USC Trojans

Oregon’s players had 30 minutes of football left against rival USC. Their starting quarterback was at a Los Angeles hospital. Backup quarterback Dylan Raiola had suddenly been handed the offense in one of the biggest games on Oregon’s schedule.

The sold-out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum grew louder as the Trojans fought to take control for the top-20 matchup. The Ducks were channeling their emotions into winning "for five" - Moore's jersey number.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning points toward the USC Trojans sideline after quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) was injured on a tackle and targeting penalty against USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That was the situation Lanning and the Ducks faced at halftime Saturday in Los Angeles. The Ducks led 13-10, but the score could hardly have been the only thing on their minds. Their beloved teammate and leader Moore had left the Coliseum by ambulance after Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II lowered his shoulder into Moore while sliding during the second quarter.

What was Lanning's halftime message?

Lanning may have walked into the game with a halftime message in mind. However, the frightening circumstances changed everything. At halftime, Lanning had to find words for a team that still had a game to finish and a teammate it was desperate to hear about. Perhaps the "Ducks vs. Them" will show what Lanning said to his team in that pivotal halftime.

Ducks fans saw the response on the field.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) is loaded into an ambulance with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks “stormed L.A.” and left with their fifth straight win over USC and third straight in Los Angeles. Raiola led Oregon past a Trojans team that had spent the offseason declaring, “The time is now.”

Oregon released a teaser video, with the caption, "Respect the game." Perhaps that is a foreshadowing of what is to come. The music to the video is a tone-setting piano as highlights from the game are shown in slow-motion.

Some of Oregon’s biggest highlights included Raiola’s touchdown pass to receiver Evan Stewart shortly after Moore’s injury, tight end Jamari Johnson’s career day, running back Jordon Davison's gritty performance and Raiola’s go-ahead touchdown pass to receiver Dakorien Moore in the fourth quarter.

Lanning was fired up after the game, calling out USC's attendance andmaking a loud-and-clear recruiting pitch.

“Three wins against these guys. I guess if you’re interested in winning football games and you’re from this area, you should go to Oregon. If you want to go to a Chris Brown concert, go here,” Lanning said.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning got the last word to California recruits.



Ducks beat USC in more ways than one last night.#GoDucks https://t.co/Dc2UhJ0zUM pic.twitter.com/BgyLaWgBjj — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 27, 2026

Will Ducks vs. Them include a Chris Brown song?

The “Ducks vs. Them” video from Los Angeles should offer no shortage of compelling moments. This article will be updated when it is released.

Oregon's Bye Week Adds Extra Meaning With Dante Moore Injury

The Ducks are now on their bye week, which has extra meaning with Moore recooperating. Moore suffered a concussion against the Trojans on Saturday night, confirmed by Lanning on Sunday in a statement.

"Dante sustained a concussion in last night's game but fortunately his MRI and CT scans came back clean and he did not suffer any additional injuries. Every concussion is different and we are going to move forward with an abundance of caution to ensure we make the best decisions for Dante and his future," said Lanning.

Moore's injury update provides some relief. The concern for Moore went beyond whether Oregon would have its starting quarterback for the next game as he was taken off the field on a stretcher, with some movement in his hands and feet. After Moore’s head was slammed into the ground, he showed the fencing response that frequently comes with serious head trauma.

A fight nearly broke out on the field after the hit, as Stephens was seen laughing and taunting from the sideline. Stephens II has been suspended one game by USC.

Bad scene.



A fight breaks out in L.A. after a late, scary hit on QB Dante Moore - who is shaking on the ground as the medical team rushes out to the field.



The penalty is on USC’s Desman Stephens. https://t.co/tELzRi0PlF pic.twitter.com/H09riESs7a — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 27, 2026

Fired Up Dan Lanning

Oregon fans have seen glimpses of Lanning's intensity in large thanks to the video team'scompelling 'Ducks vs. Them' cinematic recaps. Some of the most memorable moments include his "death by a thousand cuts" speech before a double-overtime victory at Penn State, his "They are playing for clicks, we are playing for wins" speech before defeating Colorado and coach Deion Sanders.

However the pregame speech from Oregon vs. USC in 2025 is also unforgettable.

Oregon ducks running back Jordon Davison and reporter Bri Amaranthus | Seigher Brown

"After they start to bleed, we say one more round. Really simple. For the seniors in this room, you get an opportunity to lay it on the line. They're living off their history. Matt Leinart, he ain't walking through there. Reggie Bush ain't going to show up," Lanning said.

"Understand something. Why are you wearing black? You're going to a Trojan funeral," Lanning said in a moment that sparks goosebumps.

Fast forward to 2026 and the Ducks were in white but still emerged victorious against a rival Trojans team.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.