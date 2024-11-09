Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Trustworthy? Ducks Legend Kenjon Barner Raves About Oregon Coach
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning was praised by former Ducks running back Kenjon Barner on Friday. Barner spoke about Lanning on the Big Ten Network on Friday.
Barner Gives Praise to Dan Lanning
Kenjon Barner was one of the most exciting players that has ever suited up for Oregon. From 2009-2012, Barner ran for 3,623 yards and 41 touchdowns for the Ducks. He added another 591 receiving yards and seven touchdowns receiving. He was one of the key pieces that made Oregon a national brand and what they are today.
Barner is a major supporter of current Ducks coach Dan Lanning.
“When you have someone who is a man of their word, someone who honors their word, someone who means exactly what they say, and says what they mean, that makes a world of a difference,” Barner said. “As a player, you want someone that you can trust, and as a fanbase, you want someone that you can trust. Dan is exactly that.”
There were rumors in the off-season that Lanning would take the open Alabama job after legendary coach Nick Saban's retirement. Lanning stayed put in Eugene.
“The grass is not always greener,” Lanning said in 2022. “The grass is damn green in Eugene. I want to be here in Eugene for as long as Eugene will have me.”
This has made Oregon fans even more bought into the current state of the program. They got their guy, and it doesn’t appear he will be going elsewhere anytime soon.
“He loves these kids, he’s for these kids, and he wants what’s best for him,” Barner said. “That’s what makes him the right man for the job.”
Ducks a Perfect 9-0 in 2024
The Oregon Ducks are off to a 9-0 start in the 2024 season. In the first college football playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday night, the Ducks came in at No. 1. This came as no surprise as the Ducks were at the top of the past few AP Poll rankings. In addition to being undefeated, the Ducks also have one of the best wins in the country in their 32-31 win over Ohio State. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The leader of this charge has been Ducks coach Dan Lanning. Since taking over at the helm in 2022, Lanning has led the Ducks to a record of 31-5. Oregon has been getting better each year since he took over.
In 2022, coming off a 10-4 season in coach Mario Cristobal’s final year, Lanning led the Ducks to a 10-3 record in his first year. In 2023, it was another step forward, as Oregon went 12-2. Their only two losses in 2023 were to the national runner up, Washington Huskies. Now in 2024, Oregon is a perfect 9-0.
Will Lanning be the coach to bring Oregon to its first football national championship victory?
MORE: What Pat McAfee Said About Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning’s Viral Motivation Tactic
MORE: Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee Detail Why Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Are Elite
MORE: Miami Dolphins' Jevon Holland Offers Advice To Oregon Ducks Before Maryland Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Injury Report: Tez Johnson Out, Gary Bryant Jr. Returning?
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Nation's No. 2 Overall Recruit Visiting Eugene For Maryland
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Johntay Cook To Transfer: Oregon Ducks, Georgia, Ole Miss Interested
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel Close to Breaking Another NCAA Record
MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day: Defense Had To 'Start From Scratch’ After Oregon Ducks Loss
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Maryland Terrapins In Autzen Stadium