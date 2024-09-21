Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Commit Dakorien Moore Flashes on Friday Night
Five-star wide receiver and Oregon Ducks commit Dakorien Moore caught three touchdowns on Friday, Sept. 20, as Duncanville High School beat Waxahachie High School 41-17. Moore committed to Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and wide receivers coach Junior Adams this summer, and he has been lighting up high school football scoreboards this fall.
Moore’s quarterback Keelon Russell is a fellow five-star recruit, and Russell committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide this summer. The dynamic duo of Russell and Moore have connected many times this season, including two touchdowns in the first half against Waxahachie.
Moore’s first touchdown came on a route across the middle, and the wide receiver showed off his elite ability to gain yards after the catch as he found the end zone. The 38-yard score tied the game for Duncanville, and Russell and Moore never lost the lead.
Moore's second touchdown was from a great throw by Russell in the end zone. The five-star wide receiver beat his defender, and he came down with the contested catch for the 28-yard touchdown. The Duncanville offense could not be stopped as they ended the night with 41 total points.
Gabe Brooks, scouting analyst for 247Sports, has high praise for Moore as a high school prospect.
Brooks wrote, "Flashes dangerous open-field elusiveness. Gets on top of corners in a flash and shows excellent downfield ball-tracking concentration. Spatially aware of defender, boundaries, etc., and displays good body control when required. Plays bigger than listed in the red zone thanks to timing, ball skills, and adjustment acumen. Outstanding sprint data with a 10.40 100 and 21.70 200, plus enormous long jump data. Member of nationally-known Duncanville sprint relay. Route tree expanded as a junior, thanks in part to meteoric development of QB classmate Keelon Russell. Track speed also showed in pads more consistently and obviously. Projects as a high-major impact player with the potential to advance to the pro level sooner than later. Legitimate high-round upside."
Recently, Moore took to Instagram attempting to flip five-star cornerback recruit Na’eem Offord. An elite defensive prospect, Offord is currently committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes but has a visit scheduled to Eugene for later this season.
The Ducks are currently looking to flip multiple recruits from other schools as few uncommitted prospects remain. In addition to Offord, Oregon has made contact with recruits who are committed to schools like Michigan and Tennessee.
In addition to Moore, the Ducks have another five-star committed at wide receiver, Dallas Wilson from Tampa, Florida.
