Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Evan Stewart Injured Against Michigan State
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are leading the Michigan State Spartans 21-0 in the third quarter. Halfway through the quarter, Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel took a deep shot to wide receiver Evan Stewart on third down. Stewart dove for the ball, and after the play, he stayed down on the field with an apparent injury.
There have been no updates on Stewart's status as the game took a television timeout following the stoppage. The pass was incomplete, forcing a fourth down. Oregon kicker Andrew Boyle made the 50-yard field goal to give the Ducks a 24-0 lead.
With 10 seconds left in the first half, Gabriel and Stewart connected for a nine yard touchdown. The score gave Oregon a 21-0 lead going into halftime.
In addition to the nine-yard touchdown, Stewart has one reception for 11 yards. Despite the Ducks lead, Gabriel threw two red zone interceptions in the first half.
Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James has been leading the offense. James rushed for over 100 yards in the first half, adding a touchdown of his own.
With less than five minutes to go in the third quarter, the Ducks defense has maintained a shutout against the Michigan State offense.
