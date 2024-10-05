Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Evan Stewart Injured Against Michigan State

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are leading the Michigan State Spartans 24-0. Wide receiver Evan Stewart appeared injured on an end zone shot from Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) gives the football to a referee after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium.
Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) gives the football to a referee after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are leading the Michigan State Spartans 21-0 in the third quarter. Halfway through the quarter, Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel took a deep shot to wide receiver Evan Stewart on third down. Stewart dove for the ball, and after the play, he stayed down on the field with an apparent injury.

There have been no updates on Stewart's status as the game took a television timeout following the stoppage. The pass was incomplete, forcing a fourth down. Oregon kicker Andrew Boyle made the 50-yard field goal to give the Ducks a 24-0 lead.

With 10 seconds left in the first half, Gabriel and Stewart connected for a nine yard touchdown. The score gave Oregon a 21-0 lead going into halftime.

In addition to the nine-yard touchdown, Stewart has one reception for 11 yards. Despite the Ducks lead, Gabriel threw two red zone interceptions in the first half.

Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James has been leading the offense. James rushed for over 100 yards in the first half, adding a touchdown of his own.

With less than five minutes to go in the third quarter, the Ducks defense has maintained a shutout against the Michigan State offense.

CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

