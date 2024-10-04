Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Rated No. 1 Passer in Big Ten Conference
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is currently the highest-rated passer in the Big Ten per PFF College. Gabriel’s rating is 88.0.
Dillon Gabriel’s 2024 Season
Dillon Gabriel is in his first season as the quarterback of the Oregon Ducks, his sixth overall year of collegiate football. Gabriel was at UCF from 2019-2021 and Oklahoma from 2022-23 before transferring to Oregon for the 2024 season.
In his first four starts as a Duck, Gabriel has thrown for 1,192 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He has also added 2 touchdowns on the ground.
Gabriel is a big reason for the Ducks' high expectations this season. Gabriel entered the season as one of the Heisman Trophy front runners, and Oregon was the country's AP Preseason No. 3 team.
Since then, Gabriel’s Heisman odds have dipped, but the Ducks have still started the season 4-0. They had subpar performances in their opening two games against Idaho and Boise State but bounced back with big road wins over Oregon State and UCLA.
Next up for the Gabriel and the Ducks are the Michigan State Spartans.
Big Ten Quarterbacks
Big Ten quarterbacks haven’t exactly been lighting it up in the 2024 season. Outside of Gabriel, there are no other Big Ten players, let alone quarterbacks, among the top 11 of Heisman trophy odds per DraftKings Sportsbook.
The reason for this? There have not been many Big Ten standouts at the quarterback position so far this season.
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss has gotten a lot of national attention with his replacement of Caleb Williams and being in coach Lincoln Riley’s offense. He has been good so far, but the Trojans’ loss at Michigan dampened his Heisman hopes for the time being.
One guy that should be getting more praise is Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke. Rourke has led the Indiana Hoosiers to a 5-0 start for the first time since 1967. He has thrown for 1,372 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only two interceptions.
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard garnered a lot of hype coming into the season. Howard spent the last 4 years at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State. Howard has put up solid numbers: 1,039 yards passing, 8 touchdowns, and two interceptions in Ohio State blowout wins.
The only problem Howard has faced is the Buckeyes haven’t needed to throw the ball midway through the third quarter because they have been winning by so much. That’s a good problem to have when your sights are set on a national championship.
Another name that can’t be forgotten about is Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola has thrown for 1,224 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions in the Huskers’ 4-1 start to the season. However, that’s not the biggest story surrounding Raiola. He legitimately looks like Patrick Mahomes out there and imitates the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback at every turn. Whether it be the hair, the number 15 jersey he wears, sidearm throws, warmups, etc, it is alarmingly similar.
