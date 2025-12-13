Why a Potential Playoff Quarterfinal Against Texas Tech Should Worry Oregon Fans

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are focusing on their first-round College Football Playoff game vs. James Madison on Dec. 20, but the buzz in the media surrounding a potential quarterfinal matchup between Oregon and No. 4 Texas Tech has been growing loud.

The Red Raiders won the Big 12 and went 11-1 during the regular season. They have been one of the darling's of college football this year and will be a formidable foe for the Ducks if they face off.

Big Compliment For Red Raiders

Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr. runs after a catch against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Randy Cross of CBS had some words of praise for Texas Tech after seeing them take down BYU 34-7 in the Big 12 conference championship game. Cross pointed out the Red Raiders' elite run game and defense

"This may be the most complete team in the country," Cross said about the Red Raiders. "Their defense is unbelievable, they are something. It's going to be fun watching them in the playoff."

Stats back up Cross' claim as Texas Tech currently posses the No. 3 scoring defense and No. 1 rush defense among all FBS teams. On the offensive side of the ball, the Red Raiders own the No. 3 scoring offense in the country at 42.5 points per game.

Oregon's Case For Being Most Complete Team In The Country

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Texas Tech isn't the only program who has a case for being the most complete team in the country. Oregon does too after going 11-1, but failing to make the Big Ten title game.

Their bread and butter during the Dan Lanning era so far, Oregon's defense has been one of, if not the best units in the country this season. The Ducks' scoring defense ranks inside the top 10, checking in at No. 8 with 14.8 points per game allowed.

Oregon's offense hasn't been perfect this season, but they still rank as the No. 9 scoring offense. A pair of 40-point performances late in the season, including a 42-27 win over USC, helped the offense's stock heading into the CFP.

MORE: Oregon's Breakout Freshman Emerges As Potential X-Factor For The Playoff

MORE: Why Cleveland Moving On From Dillon Gabriel Could Be a Blessing in Disguise

MORE: Four-Star Safety Makes Recruiting Announcement With Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

James Madison First and Foremost

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Before Oregon can even think about a CFP quarterfinal game, they must defeat JMU. After getting a first-round bye in their postseason appearance last year, the Ducks will be playing in a first-round CFP game in the new 12-team format for the first time ever.

The Ducks are -21.5 favorites at home according to ESPN BET. Analytics favors Oregon as well. ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives Oregon a 88-percent chance of winning the game.

If they are able to take care of business vs. the Dukes, all eyes will be on the Nos. 4 and 5 teams in the bracket duking it out in the quarterfinals.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Recommended Articles