Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Debut Gladiator Hype Video Vs. Maryland In Autzen Stadium

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are hosting the unranked Maryland Terrapins in Autzen Stadium. Oregon coach Dan Lanning's motivation of his team is getting national attention. The Ducks debuted a Gladiator Hype video vs. Maryland in Autzen Stadium.

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon running back Jordan James carries the ball during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon running back Jordan James carries the ball during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Ducks are one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country and have three games left in the regular season. There is a big target on Oregon's back, with upsets ever-present on college football Saturday. The top-5 in the College Football Playoff rankings will change this week as No. 3 Georgia lost to Ole Miss, 28-10.

Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high-fives fans before a game against the Maryland Terr
Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high-fives fans before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning's motivation of his team is getting national attention.

Lanning called a timeout last Saturday in the Big House - the coach simply to pause the action to have his players watch Michigan Wolverines fans flood out of the Big House in silence as it became apparent Oregon would win the game. 

In preparation for Lanning and the Ducks' first-ever trip to the Big House, Lanning had the team watch clips from the popular movie the Gladiator. "Are you not entertained?" were the words echoed by many Ducks football players as the Ducks beat the Wolverines, 38-17.

One week later in Autzen Stadium, Oregon debuted a Gladiator themed hype video before the Ducks played Maryland. Watch below.

It is a momentous matchup for the undefeated Ducks, who have a chance to become 10-0 with a victory. Oregon has owned a 10-0 record only two times before, in 2012 and 2010.

Win out and Oregon is playing in the Big Ten Championship game on December 7, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana.

Lanning also had his team read Theodore Roosevelt’s famous words from “The Man in the Arena.” ESPN's College GameDay host Pat McAfee loved the motivational tactic.

"Dan Lanning showed a speech from Coach K about how some of his favorite times when he was coaching Duke was when they were in somebody else's arena, and at the end of the game it was empty and out. He's like, that's what you play for," McAfee said. "So Dan Lanning showed him some gladiator stuff, showed him Coach K. . . . The whole team's in a 'thumbs-down mentality,' and they're showcasing to everybody - They're not scared of a damn thing."

Legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban agreed with McAfee.

"I like Oregon because they've played with the most consistency of any team this entire season," Saban said. "The Ducks are 11th in offense, they're 11th in defense, so they play complementary football."

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

