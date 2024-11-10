Oregon Ducks Debut Gladiator Hype Video Vs. Maryland In Autzen Stadium
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are hosting the unranked Maryland Terrapins in Autzen Stadium.
The Ducks are one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country and have three games left in the regular season. There is a big target on Oregon's back, with upsets ever-present on college football Saturday. The top-5 in the College Football Playoff rankings will change this week as No. 3 Georgia lost to Ole Miss, 28-10.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning's motivation of his team is getting national attention.
Lanning called a timeout last Saturday in the Big House - the coach simply to pause the action to have his players watch Michigan Wolverines fans flood out of the Big House in silence as it became apparent Oregon would win the game.
In preparation for Lanning and the Ducks' first-ever trip to the Big House, Lanning had the team watch clips from the popular movie the Gladiator. "Are you not entertained?" were the words echoed by many Ducks football players as the Ducks beat the Wolverines, 38-17.
One week later in Autzen Stadium, Oregon debuted a Gladiator themed hype video before the Ducks played Maryland. Watch below.
It is a momentous matchup for the undefeated Ducks, who have a chance to become 10-0 with a victory. Oregon has owned a 10-0 record only two times before, in 2012 and 2010.
Win out and Oregon is playing in the Big Ten Championship game on December 7, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana.
Lanning also had his team read Theodore Roosevelt’s famous words from “The Man in the Arena.” ESPN's College GameDay host Pat McAfee loved the motivational tactic.
"Dan Lanning showed a speech from Coach K about how some of his favorite times when he was coaching Duke was when they were in somebody else's arena, and at the end of the game it was empty and out. He's like, that's what you play for," McAfee said. "So Dan Lanning showed him some gladiator stuff, showed him Coach K. . . . The whole team's in a 'thumbs-down mentality,' and they're showcasing to everybody - They're not scared of a damn thing."
Legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban agreed with McAfee.
"I like Oregon because they've played with the most consistency of any team this entire season," Saban said. "The Ducks are 11th in offense, they're 11th in defense, so they play complementary football."
MORE: What Pat McAfee Said About Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning’s Viral Motivation Tactic
MORE: Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee Detail Why Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Are Elite
MORE: Miami Dolphins' Jevon Holland Offers Advice To Oregon Ducks Before Maryland Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Injury Report: Tez Johnson Out, Gary Bryant Jr. Returning?
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Nation's No. 2 Overall Recruit Visiting Eugene For Maryland
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Johntay Cook To Transfer: Oregon Ducks, Georgia, Ole Miss Interested
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel Close to Breaking Another NCAA Record
MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day: Defense Had To 'Start From Scratch’ After Oregon Ducks Loss
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Maryland Terrapins In Autzen Stadium