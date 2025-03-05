5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis Committing Soon? Oregon Ducks, Georgia Visits Loom
EUGENE – With two big visits on the horizon, five-star quarterback and the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, Jared Curtis, could be nearing a decision on where he will commit.
Curtis has visits scheduled to both the Oregon Ducks and Georgia in the month of March. The Tennessee native will head west to Eugene, Oregon, for a visit on March 8 before heading back south to Georgia for another visit on March 13.
“I will wait until official visits to make my decision. I will get out more. When official visits open up, I will get down on some visits, see the school, and see what I like about it," Curtis told On3 back in December.
Curtis has scheduled his official visits with both the Ducks and Bulldogs. The 6-4, 225-pound play-caller will take an official visit to Oregon on June 6 and Georgia on June 13.
Although Curtis has said he wants to wait to make a decision until after he takes his official visits, the upcoming trips to Eugene and Athens this month could cause Curtis to commit earlier depending on which team makes the better impression. On3's Steve Wiltfong recently reported that Curtis could make a decision after these upcoming spring visits.
When Curtis does decide to commit, it will not be his first time committing to a college.
Curtis was previously committed to Georgia, initially pledging to the program on March 23. However, he de-committed on Oct. 17, reopening his recruitment and giving Oregon another opportunity to secure his commitment.
Since then, it has essentially been a two-man race for the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting cycle, although other programs made a strong case earlier in the year. South Carolina, Auburn, Alabama, USC, and Ohio State were in the running for Curtis’ commitment just a month ago, but now he is down to just two programs: Oregon and Georgia.
"I think there are times where Curtis really sees himself playing at Oregon, and they’ve been the leader as of late," Wiltfong reported Monday. "The connection with offensive coordinator Will Stein and Dan Lanning, the way the Ducks have played over the last three years, and the trajectory of the program are exciting.”
However, Wiltfong cited Georgia's recent success as well as close distance to Curtis as reasons why the elite recruit might be leaning towards the Bulldogs.
Curtis is the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 1 quarterback in his class and the top-ranked recruit in the state of Tennessee.
After an impressive 2024 season, Curtis capped off his year by earning Gatorade’s Tennessee Football Player of the Year honors. He led his team to a 13-1 record and a state championship. Curtis also showcased his versatility, throwing for 2,672 yards and 38 touchdowns while adding 577 rushing yards and 14 more scores on the ground.
Landing Curtis would further cement Oregon as a top destination for elite quarterbacks while strengthening its already No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class. Curtis would also join a talented quarterback room led by Dante Moore, an early Heisman contender.
As Curtis prepares for his visits to Oregon and Georgia, the next few weeks will play a crucial role in shaping his final decision.