Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Predicted To Land 5-Star Recruit Richard Wesley
The Oregon Ducks are now predicted to land five-star edge rushes Richard Wesley. Wesley is one of the top defensive players in the class of 2026. Will he be on his way to Eugene for the 2026 season?
Expert Predicts Richard Wesley To Oregon
Recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong of On3 predicted on Monday that Wesley will land with the Oregon Ducks. Wesley was in Eugene this past weekend for Oregon’s spring game. Wesley’s father Jonathan spoke to On3 and had this to say about how the visits have gone and where the Ducks stand in the recruiting process.
“It went real good…This was our fourth time up there. Another chance to get around the coaches and integrate himself,” Wesley’s father said. “They’re already integrating him as part of of the family. He’s hanging out with the team, He went to a party with some of the players after. He’s already feeling real comfortable up there.”
His father Jonathan also said that his son likes the type of defense the Ducks run and can see himself in the spot that is currently occupied by defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei.
“He likes the scheme,” Jonathan said. “After Matayo leaves and gets drafted next year, Richie is set to be in the spot. As far as playing time, as far as the defense they run, as far as Dan Lanning and Coach Tosh being defensive-minded coaches, they’re very heavily involved with the d-line.”
Richard Wesley Player Profile
Richard Wesley is a 6-5, edge rusher out of Chatsworth, California. Wesley is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 edge rusher in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Wesley in March of this year. He sees similarities in Wesley’s game to former Duck and current New York Giants defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux.
“He’s a very talented player and the best edge prospect to come out of California since Kayvon Thibodeaux from the class of 2019,” Biggins said. “He’s actually been compared to Thibodeaux in terms of play style but at the same stage in their development.”
Biggins then went into what parts of Wesley’s game make him such a highly touted prospect.
“He shows off pass rush ability and can dominate the run game as well. He flashes a quick get-off, uses his hands well and can bend and dip to turn the corner,” Biggins said. “He’s strong at the point of attack and has a nice physical edge in his game…When you combine his size, natural athleticism, motor, and work ethic, his ceiling is as high as any player out west.”
Oregon currently has seven commitments from class of 2026 recruits after the commitment flip from Kodi Greene to the Washington Huskies over the weekend. Oregon has the No. 18 ranked class for the 2026 recruiting cycle.