5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Teases Imminent Commitment: Oregon, Miami, Georgia?
The Oregon Ducks are one of the finalists to land the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2026, offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. Cantwell’s top six schools are the Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Missouri Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, and Miami Hurricanes.
Cantwell spoke to On3's Steve Wiltfong about where he stands in his recruiting process.
Jackson Cantwell Narrowing Down School Decision
Jackson Cantwell is getting close to reaching his final decision for what school he will be committing to. Cantwell posted on his social media on Thursday that he "Might be closer to the end than I thought."
"I have all the information I need," Cantwell said to On3. "Don't know how an OV (Official visit) would change that really."
Cantwell said that it is between six schools, but he stressed again that he has "all the info" he needs.
"Hasn't been narrowed down any more and most likely no more trips before OV's (Offical visits)," Cantwell said to On3. "I think this is something that will be figured out with me and my family and we already have all our info we need."
Cantwell has official visits coming up starting next month. May 9 to the Miami Hurricanes, May 30 to the Missouri Tigers, June 6 to the Georgia Bulldogs, June 13 to the Michigan Wolverines, and June 22 to the Oregon Ducks.
Jackson Cantwell, The Top Class of 2026 Recruit
Jackson Cantwell is a 6-7, 300 pound offensive tackle out of Nixa, Missouri. Cantwell is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Cantwell was evaluated by scouting analyst Gabe Brooks in July of 2024.
“Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who’s an advanced mover at this stage of development,” Brooks said. “Quick off the ball and flashes violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category.”
Brooks says that Cantwell could turn into “coveted” NFL prospect and reminds scouts of current Miami Dolphins guard Liam Eichenberg.
“Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect,” Brooks said.
In addition to being the best high school football prospect in his class, Cantwell is also an all-state shot putter in track and field. He is the two-time Missouri Class 5A state champion in the shot put. Cantwell comes from a family of throwers. His father Christian Cantwell was a former olympic shot put thrower and even won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. His mother Teri Steer is also a former olympic thrower and competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.
